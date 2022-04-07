Olivia Hughes to receive High School Leadership Award

Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10 and Telemundo62, recognizes Olivia Hughes, of Galloway Township, as a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Awards.

The program recognizes 107 students from high schools throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who demonstrated leadership within their communities and for their abilities to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others and make an impact in their communities.

Hughes, from Absegami High School, has made a difference by being an active leader in her community and school, as well as serving as co-president of The Charity Chicks, which has raised thousands of dollars for charities across Atlantic County.

“It is an honor to recognize so many impressive students from across the tri-state area, alongside our partners at NBC10 and Telemundo62. These students have demonstrated incredible determination and resilience as the pandemic has continued to impact their high school experience. They truly are an inspiration,” Widener President Julie E. Wollman said in a statement. “At Widener, respect, integrity and excellence are core values and each of the 107 students recognized this year embody those values. We look forward to celebrating with them in person for the first time in two years. It is my pleasure to give Olivia Hughes this well-deserved recognition.”

Winners were invited to the in-person program on March 31 with their families and school administrators at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia’s historic district. In addition to being recognized as young leaders in the region, if students enroll at Widener as undergraduates they will take part in the university’s prestigious Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars also take part in four years of leadership programming and earn a Widener Leadership Certificate.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to recognize another impressive group of future leaders in this year’s group of high school students,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “These students have met the continued adversity caused by the pandemic and rose to the occasion to continue giving back to their communities and demonstrating leadership we can all be proud of.”

To view a complete list of Widener University High School Leadership Awards winners, visit the High School Leadership Awards page.