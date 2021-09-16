New curriculum supervisor at Absecon schools

Jessica Schwartzer has been appointed as the new PK-8 curriculum supervisor for the Absecon Public Schools. In this new role, Schwartzer will work closely with all teachers in their classroom and professional learning communities (PLC’s) to ensure the implementation of best practices in education, specifically with a hyperfocus on literacy, mathematics, and aligning the curriculum to the Student Learning Standards in these content areas.

Schwartzer has worked in public education in South Jersey for 18 years. Her experience and knowledge using both the Reading and Writing Workshop Model will be an asset to our district as we continue to strengthen our balanced literacy program and delivery.

Her knowledge and experience will pay dividends in the years to come as she will assist in cultivating new staff; in addition to working collaboratively with veteran staff, all while supporting data analysis, differentiation, and proven practice. Additionally, Schwarzer’s extensive knowledge of the Connected Action Roadmap (CAR Program through the FEA/NJDOE) will allow the district to experience continued growth in aligning our curriculum, materials and resources, instruction, and assessment as we continue to target and make gains to increase student achievement.