Michael McGhee named Oakcrest High School Principal

Effective January 11, 2021, Mr. Michael McGhee will assume the role of Principal of Oakcrest High School. Mr. McGhee will be replacing Mr. James Reina, who has been selected as the next District Superintendent, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. McGhee was selected after a search that provided a number of highly qualified candidates. The selection process included interviews conducted by multiple committees, background research on the candidates, and discussions regarding how best to provide for the needs of the entire Oakcrest Community.
Mr. McGhee has served the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District since 2000, as a teacher, coach, supervisor, and assistant principal. Mr. McGhee began his administrative career at Oakcrest HS in 2003 when he was hired as the Supervisor of Special Education. After serving six years in that role, he moved to the Vice Principal Position at Oakcrest until being transferred to Cedar Creek HS in 2011. Currently, Mr. McGhee is an Assistant Principal, serving as Athletic Director and Supervisor of Performing and Fine Arts. Formerly, at Cedar Creek, he was also the Supervisor Of Special Education.
Prior to his time at the GEHRHSD, Mr. McGhee worked at Cedar Grove Public Schools for four years as a Special Education Teacher and Coach. During the 1999/2000 school year, Mr. McGhee was recognized as their Teacher of the Year within the Middle School. Before his time at Cedar Grove, Mr. McGhee was a counselor and teacher at the Bonnie Brae Behavioral Residential Program in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Mr. McGhee earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Glassboro State College/Rowan University in 1992. He holds two Master of Arts Degrees, one from Jersey City State University in Special Education/Teacher of the Handicapped, and one from Montclair State University in Educational Administration. Additionally, he most recently earned a Master Athletic Administrator Certification from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).
Mr. McGhee spoke of his excitement about this opportunity to return to Oakcrest High School, and its passionate staff, students, and community. He realizes the many and varied challenges we are all facing during these difficult times, and looks forward to receiving feedback and input from the entire community following this transition. His ultimate goal is to better the education provided to all students, and will utilize his experience across his previous roles to accomplish this. Mr. McGhee resides in Linwood with his wife Dawn (a teacher in Somers Point) and their three daughters - Alexa, Olivia, and Sophia and is excited to continue to serve the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and Oakcrest High School as their Principal.
