Michael McGhee named Oakcrest High School Principal

Mr. McGhee earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Glassboro State College/Rowan University in 1992. He holds two Master of Arts Degrees, one from Jersey City State University in Special Education/Teacher of the Handicapped, and one from Montclair State University in Educational Administration. Additionally, he most recently earned a Master Athletic Administrator Certification from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).

Mr. McGhee spoke of his excitement about this opportunity to return to Oakcrest High School, and its passionate staff, students, and community. He realizes the many and varied challenges we are all facing during these difficult times, and looks forward to receiving feedback and input from the entire community following this transition. His ultimate goal is to better the education provided to all students, and will utilize his experience across his previous roles to accomplish this. Mr. McGhee resides in Linwood with his wife Dawn (a teacher in Somers Point) and their three daughters - Alexa, Olivia, and Sophia and is excited to continue to serve the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and Oakcrest High School as their Principal.