Local company replaces roof for deserving couple

He estimated the value of the project to be about $20,000.

“He didn't ask for any publicity, but they sure deserve it on this one,” the younger O’Kane said. “He is basically saving my parent's house.”

“People occasionally write to us for help and we try to assist them when possible,” Brock said. “Thankfully, we were in a position to assist this family that was in dire need of a new roof.”

“The pandemic hurt us early on but after about three months our business actually surpassed previous years. That may be due to the wind storms this year that damaged many homes and because, for many people, their home is also their office.”

O’Kane explained why he reached out for help. “The roof is currently leaking in multiple spots and has basically rendered parts of the house unlivable,” he said. “The ceiling in their bathroom, for instance, is covered in mold and a good portion of it has collapsed. They currently have a dozen or more buckets in the bathroom to catch the rainwater as it comes in. This is no way for people to live, especially not a pair of people that have dedicated their lives to helping the community.”