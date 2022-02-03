Law Enforcement appreciation day at Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School honored the Hamilton Township Police Department with an appreciation lunch on Jan. 14. Oakcrest custodian Linda Tellis came up with the idea of the honorary lunch. Principal Mike McGhee along with Oakcrest staff, supervisors and teachers contributed to the luncheon. Oakcrest Art students decorated a beautiful banner for the occasion. Oakcrest Falcon Pride t-shirts and goodies were gifted to each officer in attendance. A large card was signed by Oakcrest faculty and staff. ACME Mays Landing donated the cake. Over a dozen Hamilton Township Police officers were in attendance, including Chief Gregory Ciambrone.