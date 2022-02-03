 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law Enforcement appreciation day at Oakcrest
Law Enforcement appreciation day at Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School honored the Hamilton Township Police Department with an appreciation lunch on Jan. 14. Oakcrest custodian Linda Tellis came up with the idea of the honorary lunch. Principal Mike McGhee along with Oakcrest staff, supervisors and teachers contributed to the luncheon. Oakcrest Art students decorated a beautiful banner for the occasion. Oakcrest Falcon Pride t-shirts and goodies were gifted to each officer in attendance. A large card was signed by Oakcrest faculty and staff. ACME Mays Landing donated the cake. Over a dozen Hamilton Township Police officers were in attendance, including Chief Gregory Ciambrone.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Superintendent James Reina and Oakcrest Principal Mike McGhee echoed their appreciation to the Department with short speeches about how safe the department keeps the school and how dependable the chief and his officers always are.

