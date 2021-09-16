Knights of Columbus to hold 10th annual Italian Festival

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342 of Absecon and Galloway Township will sponsor its 10th annual Italian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Historic Smithville Village Green in Galloway township. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 26. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live Italian music at the main entrance provided by Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Star Band, featuring songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Louie Prima. Accordionist Carmen Vitanza also will provided music. Other entertainment includes Italian Folk dancing provided by The Dance Forum South, children’s activities and bocce ball games.

A vendor market with hand crafted items and imported Italian specialties and food items will be available throughout the grounds.

The festival is open to the public. Admission and parking are free, donations welcome. For more information, visit kofcitalianfest.org.

Schedule of Events:

Bocce Ball — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music — Jim Craine, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Carmine Vitanza at the gazebo

Italian folk dancing — 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Captain Fitz’s Pier

Super 50/50 drawing — 4 p.m.