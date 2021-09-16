 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus to hold 10th annual Italian Festival
0 comments

Knights of Columbus to hold 10th annual Italian Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342 of Absecon and Galloway Township will sponsor its 10th annual Italian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Historic Smithville Village Green in Galloway township. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 26. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live Italian music at the main entrance provided by Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Star Band, featuring songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Louie Prima. Accordionist Carmen Vitanza also will provided music. Other entertainment includes Italian Folk dancing provided by The Dance Forum South, children’s activities and bocce ball games.

A vendor market with hand crafted items and imported Italian specialties and food items will be available throughout the grounds.

The festival is open to the public. Admission and parking are free, donations welcome. For more information, visit kofcitalianfest.org.

Schedule of Events:

Bocce Ball — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music — Jim Craine, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Carmine Vitanza at the gazebo

Italian folk dancing — 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Captain Fitz’s Pier

Super 50/50 drawing — 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Galloway Township

WWII ace Sidney Hewitt

In the cockpit of this P-47 “Thunderbolt” is Sidney Hirst Hewett, born on Belmar Avenue in Galloway Township. Lieutenant Hewett flew 112 comba…

Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News