Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation awards grants

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation, in memory of Ralph W. Martin, announced the awarding of grants to the district staff for the 2021-2022 school year, totaling more than $10,000.
These funds are to be used for educational projects or to establish collaborative educational activities that involve students from all three high schools. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $235,000 in grants.
2021/2022 grant recipients are:
Michael Piotrowski (Absegami High School) — For All to See, $2,558.00
Ron Schmid, Brenna Baker, Kerry Flukey, Abby Lahr and Jana Keeley (Absegami) — Sign of the Thymes: Planting Knowledge in the Absegami Garden, $531.36
Ron Schmid, Brenna Baker, Kerry Flukey, Jimmy Harritopulous, Thomas Tucker and Christina Martin (Absegami) — Create a Living Campus through the Fruit Tree Initiative, $1,132.37
Sarah Nicklow (Oakcrest High School) — The Nest’s Laundry Express, $1,746.16
Leah McDonnell and Amy Rosen (Oakcrest) — inSTALLing Inspiration – Year 2, $300
Julie Wright and Jayme Miller-Dobbins (Oakcrest) — Oakcrest Unites, $297.50
Terra Hiltner and Brad Zabelski (Oakcrest) — Oakcrest Clothing Closet, $1,592
John Yacoub and Michelle Mesghali (Oakcrest) — STEM Saturday, $1,424.20
Eirini Kouzoukas and Michael Padover (Cedar Creek High School) — Connecting Students with Anti-Racist, $656.60
Michael Sykes (Cedar Creek) — Pulley System Attachments for GSF Classes, $450
The Dr. Dennis Foreman Novice Teacher Award is given annually in memory of Dr. Dennis Foreman, the much beloved principal of Oakcrest High School and one of the founding members of the education foundation. He was passionate about public schools and looked to hire individuals who would be equally dedicated to the education of our students. With Dr. Foreman’s passing in 2002, the foundation established an annual award that celebrates the beginning of a vibrant and exciting teaching career.
Dr. Dennis Foreman Novice Teachers of the Year are:
Maura Twiggs — Oakcrest High School
Robert Franklin — Absegami High School
Manny Martinez — Cedar Creek High School
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation was established in the fall of 1997 in honor of Ralph W. Martin, the district’s first business administrator and board secretary, who served the district from 1959 to 1997. The foundation is a nonprofit organization with the intended mission of contributing to the educational experience of students at Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools through the application of financial resources, materials and community volunteers.
The foundation’s main fundraising event is their annual golf tournament that will be held this year on Sunday, June 13 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. For more information about the tournament or any other foundation information, please contact foundation Executive Director Thomas Grossi at 609-625-1399.