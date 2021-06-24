Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation awards grants

The Dr. Dennis Foreman Novice Teacher Award is given annually in memory of Dr. Dennis Foreman, the much beloved principal of Oakcrest High School and one of the founding members of the education foundation. He was passionate about public schools and looked to hire individuals who would be equally dedicated to the education of our students. With Dr. Foreman’s passing in 2002, the foundation established an annual award that celebrates the beginning of a vibrant and exciting teaching career.