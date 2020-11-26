Grace Evans of Absecon recognized with High School Leadership Award

CHESTER, Pa. — Grace Evans, of Absecon, is a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Award, according to Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10.

In its ninth year, the awards program recognized 160 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools. Honorees gathered for a virtual award event Friday, Nov. 6, where they heard remarks from NBC10's Tracy Davidson, Widener University President Julie E. Wollman and others, including Jason LeVasseur, a leadership speaker and workshop facilitator, who gave the keynote address.

Evans, a student at Holy Spirit High School, was recognized for making a difference by tutoring younger students struggling with academics and encouraging others to always do their best..