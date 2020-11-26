Grace Evans of Absecon recognized with High School Leadership Award

CHESTER, Pa. — Grace Evans, of Absecon, is a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Award, according to Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10.
In its ninth year, the awards program recognized 160 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools. Honorees gathered for a virtual award event Friday, Nov. 6, where they heard remarks from NBC10's Tracy Davidson, Widener University President Julie E. Wollman and others, including Jason LeVasseur, a leadership speaker and workshop facilitator, who gave the keynote address.
Evans, a student at Holy Spirit High School, was recognized for making a difference by tutoring younger students struggling with academics and encouraging others to always do their best..
"Through the High School Leadership Awards, Widener University has the pleasure of honoring the inspiring young leaders within our community who demonstrate courage and strong leadership," said Widener University President Julie E. Wollman. "This year we are extremely proud to recognize students like Grace Evans who embody the important principals of character and leadership, and who work to create positive change in their communities. It is my pleasure to give all the honorees this well-deserved recognition."
Award recipients will receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years should they choose to enroll at Widener University as a freshman for undergraduate studies. Honorees who choose to attend Widener are known as Apogee Scholars. As Apogee Scholars, students will have an opportunity to receive four years of valuable leadership programming and experiences. Through our Leadership Institute, Apogee Scholars can uncover their potential and further develop their leadership skills by earning a leadership certificate or pursuing a minor in leadership studies.
