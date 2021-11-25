Egg Harbor City awarded second $30,000 tree planting grant

EGG HARBOR CITY – SustainableEHC, the city’s Green Team, has announced that the municipality is the recipient of a second $30,000 New Jersey Forestry Service Urban and Community Forestry Stewardship grant to plant new trees on city streets. It is the second tree planting grant the city has received from the Forestry Service.

The first grant totaling $30,000 was received in 2015 to plant 109 trees lost during the freak derecho storm of 2012. In that round of funding, trees were planted at Lincoln Park, the Charles L. Spragg Elementary School, Cedar Creek High School and along New York Avenue leading to the high school.

“These grants provide municipalities and counties with funds to assist with the implementation of forestry goals and objectives,” said Michael Martini of the Forestry Service.

“This grant will allow us to replant approximately 100 of the 200 street trees that were removed during road reconstruction projects over the last 10 years,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said. “Affected residents will have the option of having a new tree planted in the right-of-way in front of their homes.”