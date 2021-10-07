Egg Harbor City awarded AC Electric Sustainable Communities grant

“I went to Lincoln Park to help the city’s Garden Club on a maintenance project and was mesmerized by the soaring trees, many of which are about 100-years old, and immediately thought residents should be able to identify them and learn more about their best habitats,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.

The green team plans to create a color brochure listing aspects of the various species and will hold a tour of the park when it plants a tree there on Arbor Day, April 29, 2022, she said.

The tree labeling program is part of the city’s ongoing tree replacement program, and will provide a visual aid when residents select a tree for planting on their property, Galloway said.

“If a resident wants to know what their tree will look like when it’s all grown up, all they have to do is go to Lincoln Park to see what it will look like,” she said.

This is the second Atlantic City Electric Sustainable Communities grant awarded to the city. The city was awarded a $10,000 grant last year to shore up the bulkhead at the Egg Harbor City Lake Park. The city anticipates the work will be done in early 2022 when the NJDEP allows the lake to be lowered enough to do the work.