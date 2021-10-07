Egg Harbor City awarded AC Electric Sustainable Communities grant

EGG HARBOR CITY — Atlantic City Electric, through its program administrator Sustainable Jersey, has selected Egg Harbor City as one of 13 South Jersey municipalities to receive $75,000 in funds supporting open space and resiliency programs.
Egg Harbor City will receive a $5,000 Sustainable Communities grant to identify the soaring trees in Lincoln Park, located on the White Horse Pike near the NJ Transit rail station. The only other Atlantic County municipality to receive funding is Brigantine, which will use its $5,000 grant to convert a two-story beach observation deck into the Brigantine Environment and Community Hub (BEACH) with educational signage for flora and fauna observation.
“The projects benefiting from this funding provide direct support to our communities, through the conservation of critical open space, supporting recreational opportunities and building resilience in the face of a changing climate,” said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of Governmental and External Affairs for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “We have a vested interest in the wellbeing and success of our communities. It’s what drives us. I’m excited to see these innovative projects in action, as well as the positive impacts they will have toward establishing a healthy environment and community.”
Members of SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, have identified approximately 20 species of mature trees in Lincoln Park. The project includes installation of signage that will provide the public with the Latin and common name of the species, many of which are native species, and information about the best places to plant them.
“I went to Lincoln Park to help the city’s Garden Club on a maintenance project and was mesmerized by the soaring trees, many of which are about 100-years old, and immediately thought residents should be able to identify them and learn more about their best habitats,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.
The green team plans to create a color brochure listing aspects of the various species and will hold a tour of the park when it plants a tree there on Arbor Day, April 29, 2022, she said.
The tree labeling program is part of the city’s ongoing tree replacement program, and will provide a visual aid when residents select a tree for planting on their property, Galloway said.
“If a resident wants to know what their tree will look like when it’s all grown up, all they have to do is go to Lincoln Park to see what it will look like,” she said.
This is the second Atlantic City Electric Sustainable Communities grant awarded to the city. The city was awarded a $10,000 grant last year to shore up the bulkhead at the Egg Harbor City Lake Park. The city anticipates the work will be done in early 2022 when the NJDEP allows the lake to be lowered enough to do the work.
“We would like to thank Sustainable Jersey and Atlantic City Electric for providing these funds that will help make Egg Harbor City a more sustainable place to enjoy,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. “These funds will allow for more trees to be planted and help residents learn more about the trees in our city.”
The city is currently accepting requests for trees to be planted along the curb line. Contact SustainableEHC at info@sustainbleehc.org.