Atlantic County Clean Communities program names Summer Litter Challenge winners

The Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, administered by Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), is excited to announce the winners of its Summer Litter Challenge: Moving Forward Absecon (First Place), Ford Beautification Project (Second Place) and C&R Appliance of Galloway (Third Place).

The contest challenged teams to pick up as much litter as possible over a two-week period from Aug. 15 to 29. In total, 85 bags of trash and 66 bags of recycling were collected. The first, second and third place winners will receive $500, $300, and $100 mini-grants, respectively, for their efforts.

“Litter is hazardous to the health and well-being of Atlantic County residents, visitors, and wildlife, not to mention an eyesore.” said Atlantic County Clean Communities Coordinator Rebecca Turygan. “We want to thank all of the volunteers that participated in the Summer Litter Challenge. Your hard work makes a big difference in keeping our community clean!”

In addition to the regular trash and recycling that was removed, the teams also reported finding a playground slide and a broken television. One of the strangest litter finds was two unopened 6-packs of alcohol.

Since ACUA began administering the program in 2005, 60 percent of Atlantic County roadways have been adopted.