Miller School gifted and talented students hold spelling bees

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C. Now, there’s a word we all know how to spell!

The pandemic did not stop the fifth-grade gifted and talented students at the Miller School in EHT from competing in the school’s annual Spelling Bee. This year’s Bee is the 14th annual, with the winner going on to compete for a chance to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The students, under the guidance of fourth and fifth grade gifted and talented teacher Kelly Hunt, began preparing for the bee in mid-December. Prior to the Spelling Bee, students are given study materials directly from the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps also provides the School Pronouncer’s Guide that is used for the bee. The first 225 words in the guide can be found on the School Spelling Bee Study List. After that, words included in the School Pronouncer’s Guide are taken from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary. These same words are used throughout the country by anyone holding a school spelling bee.