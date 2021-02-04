Miller School gifted and talented students hold spelling bees

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C. Now, there’s a word we all know how to spell!
The pandemic did not stop the fifth-grade gifted and talented students at the Miller School in EHT from competing in the school’s annual Spelling Bee. This year’s Bee is the 14th annual, with the winner going on to compete for a chance to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The students, under the guidance of fourth and fifth grade gifted and talented teacher Kelly Hunt, began preparing for the bee in mid-December. Prior to the Spelling Bee, students are given study materials directly from the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps also provides the School Pronouncer’s Guide that is used for the bee. The first 225 words in the guide can be found on the School Spelling Bee Study List. After that, words included in the School Pronouncer’s Guide are taken from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary. These same words are used throughout the country by anyone holding a school spelling bee.
Normally, Hunt holds the bee in mid-February, but had to move it up several weeks due to COVID-related issues that led to the canceling of the regional bee. Instead, Scripps will be holding a county-level online test that will be available between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26 to school champions. The top finishers in the county-level online test will advance to a virtual final bee March 27.
With township schools being on a hybrid schedule, Hunt and school administrators developed a plan to afford all fifth grade gifted and talented students the opportunity to participate as in past years. To do this, three preliminary bees were held. For students who are in cohorts A or B, their bees were held in the cafeteria where social distancing protocols were practiced. The cohort V (virtual) students had their bee via Google Meet.
After three incredible preliminaries that all came down to two students going head-to-head for the chance to go to the finals, three winners emerged: cohort A representative Joseph Hoang, cohort V representative Shreevas Arun Prasad, and cohort B representative Colton McGlynn. The Championship Spell-Off was blended live and virtual, and it was live-streamed to the gifted and talented homerooms so all could watch. After 12 rounds of spelling, Colton McGlynn was crowned Miller School champion after correctly spelling mushroom!