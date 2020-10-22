Meet the candidates for Egg Harbor Township Board of Education

The Egg Harbor Township Home and School Association (HSA), which traditionally hosts a Candidate’s Night for the public to meet those running for seats on the district’s Board of Education, had to cancel the event due to COVID-19 social distancing and gatherings guidelines, said Donna Moran, HSA board member. However, the organization has provided brief biographies submitted by the candidates.
Michael Price
I was appointed a member of the Board of Education in February of 2019 and elected in November for the remainder of the unexpired term. This year I am running for a full 3-year term. I am looking forward to continue working on the many great things happening in our school district.
Safety is of the utmost importance to me, so together as a team, and with public input, we have increased the size of our security force and have hired Class lll police officers who are specially trained and assigned to our schools. We have also implemented a solid plan to fortify and better secure our school entrances and have brought radio communications up to date.
As a board member serving on the curriculum committee, I want to assure you that I am continually looking for the very best ways to keep our school curriculum both current and interesting for our students, within budget, and at the best possible cost to our taxpayers.
Serving on the Board of Education is a volunteer position that requires full time commitment and dedication to ensure our schools are well run. I will continue to devote my time participating in meetings, workshops, state mandated training, and seminars necessary to stay fresh and current on the many challenges and laws facing public education in New Jersey.
I am a 57 year, lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township and I attended EHT Schools. I have a vested interest in our community. As a longtime, local business owner, I know how to deliver products and services on time and within a budget .
In addition, I work in a neighboring public school district as a truancy officer, where I have the privilege every day of helping students and families. These experiences have helped me understand how public education works inside and out.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
Answer: As a board member we must always look at the big picture. Look at the school district through a wide-angle lens, not a microscope.
Identify problems and issues, what and how. Board members are elected as question people, not answer people.
Determine what should be taught, not how it should be taught. We are here to reflect the community’s values to the educators.
Be a good listener. Ask questions. A good board is one that takes advantage of its resources to find answers to those questions.
Solve problems a level above where they appear to be. Problems can classified into three basic areas: mission, resources and personnel.
Strive for clarity. True leadership means setting clear expectations and helping the superintendent and staff clarify the characteristics of success.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
Answer: Embrace - Engage - Educate
My shared vision for the Egg Harbor Township School District is for us to continue to embrace families and their students to provide a safe, rigorous, and relevant learning experience while students are engaged and educated to become responsible for their own learning.
To continue to build a culture and climate that embraces, engages and educates individual students and their learning needs.
And to continue to expand our school environment to focus on cultural proficiency and ensuring equity in our schools and to Expand Community Partnerships – Reach out to the community by creating partnerships and cultivating relationships with all stakeholders.
Michael Merlino
As a Board of Education Egg Harbor Township, I am committed to providing the best education for Egg Harbor Township students that can be achieved. Through collaboration with the existing board members and district leaders, we will evaluate the policies that have been serving our students well and continue to build upon that excellence, to ensure all students are receiving a high-quality and balanced education.
We need to work together with the community and schools to determine our educational vision and priorities in the best interests of our students. The EHT school board needs new leaders who, while gratefully acknowledging the service and contributions of a prior generation of leadership, will bring a fresh set of eyes and an orientation toward new solutions for today’s ever changing learning environment, with an eye toward fiscal responsibility.
I have lived in Egg Harbor Township for 33 of the past 40 years. I have raised 8 children where 6 have graduated from EHTHS and 1 has graduated from ACIT. My youngest is a 6th grader at the Fernwood Middle School. I am an accountant with 30+ years of accounting and tax experience. I see the need for fiscal sustainability. As a community—we will be much better positioned for the future by diligently and painstakingly building a culture of trust—from the Superintendent’s office, through school hallways, and into the hearts and minds of residents. I am committed to pursuing this culture of trust and respectfully request your support on Election Day.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
It goes without saying that the attributes essential for a successful Board of Education member is being able to listen: listening to the Superintendent, listening to the educators and listening to the parents who have the best interests of their children in mind. You also need to lend an ear to the taxpayers who have entrusted 65% of their tax bill to "school district tax" and the EHT School Board. Having an ethical and high moral standard should also be required for a board
member who knows that acquiring the trust of his fellow board members, educators and parents/residents of EHT is essential; remembering that our children are our future and therefore having the best quality education is essential to their future.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
I am committed to ensuring that our school district:
1. Implements a meaningful, on-going performance evaluation for both teachers and administrators so our students receive excellent instruction at all levels.
2. Ensures our students are successful and acknowledge that not ALL students are going to college and therefore enhances the vocational education available to our district.
3. Brings back trust from residents and taxpayers by ensuring that the school board is doing everything to cut wasteful spending and acknowledging the hardship placed on taxpayers when we do not fulfill our responsibilities in this area. We must be better stewards of the money we have been entrusted to manage.
Thank you so much for your consideration as a board member of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education. With three open seats, we have a wonderful opportunity to select members who will bring skills and life experiences that complement each other for the good of the district. I look forward to serving with others whose varied skill sets will combine with mine for a strong board to lead EHT School District into the future.
Patrick Ireland
My education is in Construction Technologies and Political Science from Stockton University and CCAF. I am a Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force in the Airfield Management Operations section. I have extensive experience and management skills with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard. I have been a leader serving our country, state, and community for over 12 years. Prior to my position in the Airfield Management office, I was a Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the Manpower and Personnel Flight of Career Development, Customer Service, and Personnel System Manager section in the Force Support Squadron. I have 8 years of experience as a Program Analyst for the Civil Engineer Squadron where I was the NCOIC of Training. I have developed and implemented policies and procedures for 100+ engineers to include Emergency Management, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Fire Department, Facility Management, Engineering, and various trade occupations such as Heating and Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical, Structural, and Heavy Equipment. My efforts as a Program Analyst earned me National and Regional accolades in my career field. I was named the FEMA Regional II Representative for regions that included Puerto Rico, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Virgin Islands.
My wife and I have two rapidly growing, young boys and we enjoy many activities
that our Township has to offer. I actively volunteer my time with various causes including Toys for Tots and an Annual Winter Coat drive for homeless individuals. I was also a volunteer Firefighter for 5 years. I have participated in humanitarian aid when Hurricane Sandy hit our shores. I also volunteered as a community stakeholder on the Transportation committee for the 2020 Road Back to School plan for our district. I believe that public education is intimately tied to the liveliness of our community. Investing in our children now means a better future for Egg Harbor Township.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
I believe that board members should have integrity, transparency, respect, and are dedicated. A board member should have the integrity to do what’s right when
no one is looking, to be transparent whenever possible to keep the community informed, to respect fellow board members and work collaboratively as a team, and to be dedicated to our children’s education in every way possible.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community and make our wonderful town of EHT a safe and happy environment for our children! If elected I will advocate for full and fair funding and partnering with staff, families and the community. My focus areas are student achievement, expanding the Early College Program, and school funding. As a team member, I will strive to move our students forward on the pathway to success. We need to create a positive environment where ALL students can achieve and thrive in their own unique way!
Tamika Gilbert-Floyd
To begin, I am a wife and mother of two children that attend school in EHT. I am a down to earth and approachable person who has worked in variety of roles from a room mom, school principal, and active community volunteer. I believe it takes a village to raise a child and see the importance of being an active member in my community. One community, one goal, staying connected is my motto. I have been afforded the opportunity over the last 22 years to pursue a career in education and my passion for helping others in my community. Egg Harbor Township has diverse community and student population with a variety of needs.
I can offer a 360 view of the district and community as a parent, educator, graduate and former employee of the district. I am able to identify the areas of strength and weaknesses that exists in the district and collaborate with others to bring understanding amongst the key stake holders in EHT. I believe when key stakeholders in the community, student, families, and schools are willing to working together we can exceed expectations through team work our district goals and strategic plan can be achieved. I still believe on person can make a difference and a group of people working together can change the world. I have a passion for education and collaborating with key stakeholders to continue the legacy of excellence in the Township. I believe the team approach is the best way to address concerns from the community and schools while creating appropriate solutions to problem solving with the ability to agree to disagree in a respectful manner. I know that ALL students can learn, but in different ways. ALL stakeholders, families, staff and students deserve a seat and voice at the table.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
I believe the essential attributes for a successful board member should include non-partisanship, transparency, effective communication, collaboration, welcoming feedback from stakeholders, familiarity with the New Jersey School
Board Code of Ethics and Guidelines for school board members and the ability to make fiscally sound decisions. In addition, being a liaison and voice for stakeholder while maintaining confidentiality. I offer a 360 view of the district
and community as a parent, educator, graduate of and former employee of the district. A board member must be willing to collaborate with stakeholders in the community, families, and schools to work together to successfully reach district goals and strategic plans. I am an effective communicator, solution driven, peacemaker, and I’m able to collaborate with others. I believe that education is the passport for opportunities for all students. I am an advocate and leader that is passionate about ensuring that ALL students are provided with the needed resources to learn and find their personal level of success.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
The EHT School District is the heart beat of our community and our students are our future. My vision includes ALL students and stakeholders as a collaborative to understand the needs of our district . My vision calls for courageous conversations and innovative ideas to meet diverse needs of our students and our staff while incorporating community feedback. My vision for education in our community incorporates our current district goals and mission which is:
To build a culture and climate that embraces, engages and educates individual students and their learning needs. I have a passion to see the "whole" child educated by preparing our students with strategies and skills to compete in a 21st century world. Life skills and social skills are a priority for students to be successful. My vision includes meeting the academic and emotional needs of ALL students, whether students choose college, military, workforce or pursue a trade. My vision of education in my community is an inclusive, tolerant and diverse educational experience for every student and family. I believe it takes a village to raise a child. Parents, students and teachers are key members of the village. Meeting the diverse instructional needs of students and providing the instructional resources for teachers is an essential part of my vision of education. My vision for education in our community includes maintaining a fiscally sound budget considering the taxpayer as well as the state aid provided to our district. These are very important factors. My vision includes support of our academic and athletic programs as well as our extracurricular activities. Our district currently offers a variety of programs that round out the educational experience for students and help some students discover their passion and career path. My vision also includes the continued partnership with local business and the school district.
Embrace - Engage - Educate is the districts mission. The District Learning Goals for 2020-2021 are to build a culture and climate that embraces, engages and educates individual students learning needs, improve student achievement and meet the social and emotional learning needs of individuals. As well as supporting Climate, Culture, #EHTPride, and Expand Community Partnerships. The districts goals were developed through collaboration between all community stakeholders. This was a lengthy process which required input, conversations and feedback from all stakeholders. This process created goals that include the thoughts and concerns of our community members. I believe my vision for education within our community correlates with our district current goals and include a platform to allow for continuous improvement of our district as Egg Harbor Township School District continues to set the standard for education in Atlantic County and the State.
Nicholas Seppy
I am Nicholas Seppy and I’ve been a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township. I have attended the district schools from K-12, experiencing many people from all walks of life. It has always been a goal of mine to serve the public. I started serving the district as the student liaison. As liaison I learned the most important lesson concerning public service…to listen attentively to the public. After attending the district, I found it apparent that a fresh perspective was essential for a healthy learning experience for my former peers.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
In order for a board member to be successful, they must abide by the principles of properly understanding and representing the public, working with the public to reach a favorable outcome for the students, and working with the needs of the staff to provide the most efficient and comfortable educational process that can exist.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
My vision for the education for the community is to execute the proper guidelines concerning curriculum provided by the state while also allowing the unique specifications of education dictated by the nature of our locality. It is my intention to serve with the upmost integrity when making decisions on behalf of the public and the staff to make a more prosperous and safer district.
Stephen Napoli
I have been a resident of EHT for the last five years with my wife and two daughters who attend the Swift and Miller Schools. I have over 19 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services, 11 of which have been in a leadership role. I hold a BA from Rutgers University, a MPH from Capella University and an MBA from St. Joseph’s University. I believe my diverse background as an Emergency Services professional, educator, parent, and leader make me a standout candidate for the EHT School Board.
Question 1: What attributes are essential for a successful Board of Education member?
As a board member I will assist our district with decisions while always keeping in mind our Kids, Educators, and Taxpayers. These decisions are made by staying informed, researching the topics, and asking questions. I will fight for additional state funding and represent the EHT school district when and wherever needed.
I will ensure every family in EHT has a voice where our community will know they have someone they feel they can talk with, someone that will listen, and someone will bring concerns to the table. This is accomplished by staying connected with our community. I will ensure that the BOE remains transparent, remain fiscally responsible to the taxpayers, and continues to push our district into the future.
Question 2: What is your vision for education in our community?
As a parent, our main focus is the well-being of our children and guiding them into adulthood. Education plays a vital role in this. Traditional or Trade, our children deserve the chance to learn - about everything and anything. They deserve an environment that fosters their abilities, how they learn, and their individual needs. My own children could not be more different and yet they are similar at the same time. There is never a one size fits all. My goal for running is to simply help our kids and educators be successful.
