Meet the candidates for Egg Harbor Township Board of Education

To build a culture and climate that embraces, engages and educates individual students and their learning needs. I have a passion to see the "whole" child educated by preparing our students with strategies and skills to compete in a 21st century world. Life skills and social skills are a priority for students to be successful. My vision includes meeting the academic and emotional needs of ALL students, whether students choose college, military, workforce or pursue a trade. My vision of education in my community is an inclusive, tolerant and diverse educational experience for every student and family. I believe it takes a village to raise a child. Parents, students and teachers are key members of the village. Meeting the diverse instructional needs of students and providing the instructional resources for teachers is an essential part of my vision of education. My vision for education in our community includes maintaining a fiscally sound budget considering the taxpayer as well as the state aid provided to our district. These are very important factors. My vision includes support of our academic and athletic programs as well as our extracurricular activities. Our district currently offers a variety of programs that round out the educational experience for students and help some students discover their passion and career path. My vision also includes the continued partnership with local business and the school district.