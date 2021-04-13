Linwood teen helps EHT historical society for Eagle Scout project

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Scott Roscoe, 16, of Linwood, has completed his Eagle project. The Eagle project is the last step before a Scout earns his Eagle Award, the highest award available to members of Scouts BSA. Roscoe has been a Scout for 7 years and is a member of Egg Harbor Township BSA Troop 94.

Roscoe’s Eagle project benefited the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society. Under his leadership, Roscoe and members of Troop 94 installed a wall-mounted shelving system in the office of the Historical Society. As the Eagle candidate, Roscoe led the project in its entirety, from communicating with the Historical Society to coordinating Troop 94 volunteers and community and business donations.

Roscoe would like to thank Peter Lumber Company, Somers Point Lumber Company, Absecon Home Depot, and Andy Cheung and Family for their generous donations.

Roscoe will be honored at his Eagle Court of Honor at a date to be determined.

Outside of Scouts BSA, Roscoe has been involved with All South Jersey Band, Fishing Club and Key Club. He is currently a member of Mainland Crew. He plans to pursue an education in information technology as well as minor in music.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must attain 21 merit badges as well as demonstrate leadership, including successfully planning and completing a community service project. Only about 5% of all Scouts earn their Eagle Award.