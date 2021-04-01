Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church collects donations

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s Ladies Philanthropy Society recently collected donations for St. Michael's church in Atlantic City during their annual Lenten Retreat.
Father George and the parish administrator received many community calls, and donations were dropped off at the church. The staff are grateful for the wonderful outpouring of generosity and encouragement of the community. The fifth delivery was made to the Sisters at St. Michael’s Friday, March 19. They are no longer accepting donations.
The church thanks the community for their support and assistance.