Egg Harbor Township schools to receive Green Team Collaboration award, bronze recertification

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In recognition of the district’s efforts to advance sustainability beyond school ground boarders and to undertake substantial projects in partnership with the township’s Municipal Green Team, the Egg Harbor Township School District will receive the 2020 Green Team Collaboration Award presented at the 2020 Sustainable Jersey for Schools Virtual Awards Ceremony from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Some of the projects that contributed to the award are the Catawba Project environmental education program serving district students in kindergarten through eighth grade, the Community Teaching Garden on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, and the work completed at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve by Catawba Project and Eagle Academy students.
Three township teachers not only serve on the district’s Green Team, but also serve on the Municipal Green Team: John Jones, sixth grade science and social studies teacher at Alder Avenue Middle School; Christa Delaney, AP environmental science and advanced biology teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School; and Jim House, environmental science teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School.
All eight Egg Harbor Township Schools will also be honored as bronze recipients at the Oct. 28 ceremony, after the district met the rigorous application requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey for Schools re-certification through 2023. They are among only 15 individual schools in Atlantic County to receive certification during this cycle. Other local recipient schools are Absegami High School; Cedar Creek High School; Dawes Avenue Elementary and New York Avenue schools in Somers Point; Oakcrest High School; Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City; and Smithville Elementary School in Galloway Township.
“I commend the teachers, administrators, staff, parents and students for their commitment and vision for the future. Becoming certified with Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a significant achievement and these schools are leading the way to a more sustainable New Jersey, right when we need it the most,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey.
Once certified, schools receive tools and training, and gain access to seek grants funded by the PSEG Foundation, New Jersey Education Association and the state Department of Health to support and grow their sustainability programs.
Over the years, district staff members have secured $30,000 in Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants, including the top prize of $10,000 in 2015 for their No Foam Cafeteria Zone pilot program spearheaded by students to protect the environment and save district trash-hauling costs by attempting to reduce or eliminate the use of Styrofoam cafeteria trays and food containers in every school.
Past Sustainable Jersey awards received by the district include: Sustainable Champions — Egg Harbor Township High School (2015 and 2016) and Alder Avenue Middle School (2016); Sustainability Leadership Award in 2015 for being the first district to have all schools certified in the inaugural year of the program; and the Sustainability Hero Award in 2016.
