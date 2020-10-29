Egg Harbor Township schools to receive Green Team Collaboration award, bronze recertification

“I commend the teachers, administrators, staff, parents and students for their commitment and vision for the future. Becoming certified with Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a significant achievement and these schools are leading the way to a more sustainable New Jersey, right when we need it the most,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey.

Once certified, schools receive tools and training, and gain access to seek grants funded by the PSEG Foundation, New Jersey Education Association and the state Department of Health to support and grow their sustainability programs.

Over the years, district staff members have secured $30,000 in Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants, including the top prize of $10,000 in 2015 for their No Foam Cafeteria Zone pilot program spearheaded by students to protect the environment and save district trash-hauling costs by attempting to reduce or eliminate the use of Styrofoam cafeteria trays and food containers in every school.

Past Sustainable Jersey awards received by the district include: Sustainable Champions — Egg Harbor Township High School (2015 and 2016) and Alder Avenue Middle School (2016); Sustainability Leadership Award in 2015 for being the first district to have all schools certified in the inaugural year of the program; and the Sustainability Hero Award in 2016.

