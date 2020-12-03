Egg Harbor Township High School alumni Logan Miller (Class of 2010) and Kristen Beatty (Class of 2009) were both featured in the district's most recent Eagle Eye Alumni Newsletter.
Logan Miller: After receiving his juris doctorate degree from Villanova in 2016, Miller took the Pennsylvania bar exam, and then entered active duty in January 2017 through the Judge Advocate General Corps direct commission program, which gave him the opportunity to serve his country as an officer and as a legal professional.
Miller served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for three years. During that time, he traveled to Latvia as part of a multinational military exercise, and was deployed to Afghanistan for nine months with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82d Airborne Division in Kandahar and Bagram, two large military installations operated by the U.S. and its NATO allies.
Kristen Beatty: As a news producer for 6abc in Philadelphia, Beatty is responsible for bringing news stories to life.
She selects the stories that air, writes the script content for the news anchors, researches video sources for editors, makes camera footage decisions and calls the shots on all breaking news stories. Her position requires her to possess strong ethical reporting standards, discipline in assembling and verifying facts, and the savoir-faire to communicate those developing details effectively and efficiently — oftentimes at a moment’s notice.
A 2013 graduate of Syracuse University with a dual major in broadcast journalism and political science, Beatty credits her former teachers and school leaders for preparing her for life and a career after high school.
