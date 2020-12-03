Egg Harbor Township High School alumni

Maybe you chose a traditional academic path or perhaps you took the road less traveled and blazed your own trail. Regardless of how you got to where you are today, the Egg Harbor Township School District is grateful for helping to put it on the map, making a difference in the world and helping them become better educators. We hope to share your stories and inspire opportunities for you to reconnect. To be part of the EHTSD alumni feature, email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us