Dr. Joyanne D. Miller School students compete in WordMaster Challenge

Two teams representing the Miller School in Egg Harbor Township competed in the recent WordMasters Challenge — an annual vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students throughout the United States — and achieved Highest Honors by placing in the top ten in their respective divisions.

The fourth grade team scored an extremely impressive 197 points out of a possible 200 in the second of three meets this year. They placed third in the nation out of 117 teams in their division where the median team score was 165. The fifth grade team scored 185 points out of 200 in the same meet, placing eighth in the nation out of 113 teams in their division. The median team score for the fifth grade Gold division was 152.

Competing in the very difficult Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fourth graders Kora Bair, Dante Olivieri, Elias Person, Sandhana Rajesh, Nathaniel Rupp, Zac Simon, and Brielle Taluba achieved an outstanding individual score of 20 out of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 101 students achieved this score.

Additionally, Jack Caffrey, Vanessa Dangallo, Sorrento Esposito, Reese Resnick, Nathan Smith, and Liam Villamor scored 19/20, and Stella Barilotti, Priya Bhagat, Tyler Chubb, Isabella Gutierrez, Alexandra Hernon, Addison McColligan, Ava Puggi, Owen Renaud, and Sophia Villanueva scored 18/20.