'Christianity Explored' course at Greentree Church looks at the life and passion of Jesus Christ

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him. It is for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and its significance in their lives.

You don’t need to know anything about the Bible. You won’t be asked to read aloud, pray or sing. You can ask any question you want.

The course meets Thursday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. beginning April 15. The night begins with a Bible study followed by discussion. You can join in and ask any question you may have, or simply sit back and listen. To register or to learn more about this course, visit Greentree.org/CE or call the church office at 609-927-3838.

Greentree Church is located at 125 Schoolhouse Road between Zion Road (Rt 615) and Somers Point Mays Landing Road (Rt 559) in Egg Harbor Township. For more information, contact the church.