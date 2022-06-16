Two Atlantic Christian School students receive $1,000 Scholarships from Carson Scholars Fund

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic Christian School students — sophomore Evangelina Kim and sixth-grader Malena Meyer — each received $1,000 scholarships for college from the Carson Scholars Fund. The Fund held a scholarship awards ceremony on May 22 to recognize all of this year’s recipients at Goucher College in Towson, Maryland. The fund was founded by world-renowned Johns Hopkins pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin S. Carson and his wife, Candy.

In a letter to the school, Rachel Brown, the Scholarship Director of the Carson Scholars Fund, said the students were selected “because their academic achievements and community service make them stand out as a future leader.” Students selected are required to have a minimum 3.75 GPA and display humanitarian qualities by being actively involved in community service in school, at home or in their neighborhood.

This was the first year Kim received a Carson Scholars Fund scholarship. Her nomination was submitted by ACS to the Fund in December and was supported by recommendation letters from teachers and staff members.

This was her second year Meyer received the scholarship, based on her continuing record of academic excellence and community service activities. She was the first ACS recipient of the scholarship in early 2021. ACS will receive a nameplate with Evangelina’s name to place on a Carson Scholars Fund trophy that is on display in the school office, where Malena’s name is already displayed.

According to the Fund guidelines, once a student is named a Carson Scholar he or she is eligible to apply for scholar recognition in future years and can receive additional scholarship awards. the Atlantic Christian School students are among more than 10,000 gifted students from across the United States that have been named Carson Scholars since the Fund’s creation in 1994.

Kim’s scholarship application described a variety of community service activities, including coaching a basketball program at a kids camp last summer at her church, New Life Assembly of God Church in Egg Harbor Township. A talented singer and pianist, she has also been part of a youth group worship team for several years at Wellspring Church in Mays Landing and at New Life Assembly.

At ACS, Kim sings and plays piano in the high school Worship Team that leads worship weekly in Upper School Chapel. She also volunteers each week to share devotions with her classmates during homeroom. She is a Student Council officer and a varsity member of the girls’ basketball, soccer and softball teams.

High school math teacher Gina Wilson described Kim in her recommendation letter as “a hard worker, self-motivated, and a leader among her peers.” She also noted that she is committed to missions work as a member of the ACS Missions Club and is involved in helping local charities and traveling to help those in need.