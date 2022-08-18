The Cardiff Blue Jackets Football Team 1929

The Cardiff Blue Jackets football team of 1929 are shown in this early photo.
The Blue Jackets were an amazing team beating other teams from Ventnor, Millville, Mays Landing, and others. There was once a field off Washington Ave in Cardiff near Fire Road where towns played one another. Most of the players were in their early 20s. They practiced every Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings for the big game Sunday afternoons. Today, the area of the field has been developed with homes.
Pictured here top row: Weldon Fenimore, left, Joe DiVito, Ed De Mille, Tom Ralston Sr.(manager), Spranty DeAngelis, Max Landgraf, William Roser, and Don King.
Middle row: William Merrigan, left, Charles Whitehead, Joe Ketchek, Jack Ketchek, Tom Ralston Jr., Norwood Griscom, and Jim Newcomb.
Bottom row: William Sweeney, left, Jack McClosky, Benny Cesario, Johnny Couchoud, Carl Ioppolo and Harry Brandenberg.
Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open the month of August by appointment only at 6647 West Jersey Ave in EHT. Call 609-813-2002 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com