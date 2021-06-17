Jewish Family Service installs new board members, honors community members

This year, the Jewish Family Service Annual Meeting provided an opportunity for staff, board members, volunteers and donors to come together virtually and hear about the state of the agency, installations, donor recognition, volunteer appreciation and staff awards.
“Since the pandemic came to fruition in March of 2020, our staff has never missed a beat. Whether they assisted with housing support, shopping and delivering groceries, stocking the Food Pantry or providing counseling, the JFS staff used innovative and safe ways to continue to assist those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ CEO.
Joel Caplan, Ph.D. was sworn in as the new JFS Board President to serve a two-year term. Melissa Rosenblum will join Matthew Simpson as the Board Vice Presidents, Lawrence Reich will serve as Treasurer, and Sarah Rosenthal assumed the role of Secretary.
In addition, The Honorable Judge (retired) Mark Sandson was sworn onto the Board of Directors for a one-year term. The agency also extended a heartfelt thank you to outgoing Board President Johanna Perskie. JFS Director of Administration Richard Gitlen welcomed Alex Marino, Director of Operations for the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, as Chair of JFS’ Community Advisory Board.
During the meeting, Perskie presented Matthew Simpson with the President’s Award for his commitment to the betterment of the community and agency. As she shared,
“Matt continues to work tirelessly to rally colleagues and businesses to support JFS’ programs and services, many of which have seen a tremendous influx of usage this past year. Matt is a strong community advocate and his dedication to JFS’ future success is unwavering, and for that, all of us are grateful.”
JFS welcomed and thanked new agency donors — Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, Republic Bank, and Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel — for their generous support and contributions.
The agency also recognized Debra & Dennis Oakes as the 2021 Volunteers of the Year. With more than 100 volunteer hours recorded this past year, their dedication to helping those in the face of the pandemic never wavered. Their commitment to assisting with the Shop at Home program, Food Pantry, Thanksgiving Dinner Drive and more make them wonderful JFS ambassadors.
JFS’ Senior Director of Human Resources Greg Rosenblit announced the JFS staff Service, Heart & Soul and Leadership Awards.
“There is no greater honor than being selected by those who truly understand the work you do and what it takes to do it well,” Rosenbilt said.
The award winners are: Outstanding Service Award – Kristen Alzamora, Ingrid Hartman, Fatimah Archie, Kirby Reed and Sheila Concepion; Heart & Soul Award – Jeanine Welsh, Michael Griffin, Leonard Smith, Patrice Schleigh and Amber Rummler; and the Leadership Award was presented to Nina Stolzenberg.
For more information on JFS programs and services or to volunteer, call 609.822.1108, ext.1 or visit jfsatlantic.org.