Jewish Family Service installs new board members, honors community members

“Matt continues to work tirelessly to rally colleagues and businesses to support JFS’ programs and services, many of which have seen a tremendous influx of usage this past year. Matt is a strong community advocate and his dedication to JFS’ future success is unwavering, and for that, all of us are grateful.”

JFS welcomed and thanked new agency donors — Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, Republic Bank, and Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel — for their generous support and contributions.

The agency also recognized Debra & Dennis Oakes as the 2021 Volunteers of the Year. With more than 100 volunteer hours recorded this past year, their dedication to helping those in the face of the pandemic never wavered. Their commitment to assisting with the Shop at Home program, Food Pantry, Thanksgiving Dinner Drive and more make them wonderful JFS ambassadors.

JFS’ Senior Director of Human Resources Greg Rosenblit announced the JFS staff Service, Heart & Soul and Leadership Awards.

“There is no greater honor than being selected by those who truly understand the work you do and what it takes to do it well,” Rosenbilt said.