EHT PAL robotics team are back-to-back state champions

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Police Activities League Enforcer’s robotics team are New Jersey FIRST Tech Challenge champs for the second year in a row.

They will now compete at the FIRST Championship in Houston from April 20 to 23 where they will see how they stack up among 160 teams from around the world.

The team, along with their younger squad the Reinforcers, bounced between pre-judging events and putting the finishing touches on their robots Saturday morning in preparation for the First NJ Tech Challenge the following day. The competition pitted 48 teams from across the state doing their best to deliver their payload in “Freight Frenzy.”

The team members, ranging in age from middle school through high school were tasked to create a robot capable of lifting plastic cubes and wiffle balls and delivering their payload to a deck that tips from side to side, dependent upon the weight it is carrying. Each round is 2 minutes, 30 seconds with the first 30 seconds autonomous, meaning the judges want to see how well the team has designed the program to allow the robot to run on its own.

“The first portion is JAVA coded to preprogram the robot. We have created a pre-set path. It is very useful to learn and apply for those of us who are interested in professions such as engineering,” said Nova Bansal, 17, of Linwood, who’s a junior at Mainland Regional High School.

Once the autonomous portion is complete, team members pivot to a hand-held controller to keep the robot on task, completing its duties without hitting a snag, hopefully.

Hector Tavarez is the executive director of the PAL program and is involved in all aspects of the programs and activities offered at the PAL center.

“I could not be prouder of these kids. They work hard each day they are in here and they do work outside of the STEM Center as well. These kids are involved in sports, they are honor students, some are in the band or orchestra. They are great kids,” Tavarez said. “But they are kids and kids like to have fun, but this is fun for them; creating and working together. It requires a lot of teamwork and a lot of cooperation, and we have that here. We also have fantastic mentors who help the kids to realize and reach their goals.”

The PAL Robotics team is composed of boys and girls. Saanvi Mehta, 17, of Linwood, a junior at Mainland Regional High School, along with Isabela Simpson of Brigantine, a senior at Atlantic City High School, host Zoom meetings to speak with younger girls and encourage them to consider science, technology, engineering, and mathematics field.

“We promote the STEM fields as well as robotics to younger girls,” Mehta said. While it sounds very serious, when asked if she is having fun, Mehta had an immediate broad smile. “Robotics is so much fun.”

Simpson quickly agreed. “We get to help program, build and operate the robot. That is a lot of fun.”

Enforcer team captain Kyle Tavarez, 16, of Egg Harbor Township High School, works with other team captains in South Jersey, teaching them what to do for their robot as well as how to work with team members.

The members of the PAL robotics team hail from 10 different schools that stretch from Ocean City to South Brunswick. They meet, prepare, and practice at the PAL Discovery STEM Center on Ridge Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. The building opened last summer, but the pandemic kept the PAL from operating at full capacity. This year, a full slate of summer camp and activities are planned for the facility.

The robotics team builds its robot at the center. The entire body and most of the parts other than the wheels and the motor are all 3-D printed, said Kyle, who is Hector’s son.

“We are making a few backup parts just in case something breaks tomorrow. But the 3-D printed parts are at least as strong, if not stronger than anything we might purchase. We don’t want to run into any problems tomorrow — we are prepared all the way around,” Kyle said on Saturday.

The parts to the robot held up, and the PAL Enforcers Team set the New Jersey record with 328 points. They were the overall Inspire award winner and had top scores across seven categories, according to club mentor Steve Wynn.

Both of Wynn’s sons went through the PAL robotics program and are now in college. He said he has stayed with the program because “making these kids into the best version of themselves really makes me feel good.”

The trip to the world championship in Houston will be an expensive venture. Thirteen members have earned the chance to move on and the team is looking for support. Visit www.ehtpal.org to see how you can help.

Team members include:

Kyle Tavarez, Matthew Levine and Ryan Elyakoubi of Egg Harbor Township High School;

Jacob and Owen Nowalsky, David Sampedro, Adam Smith, and Blake Botbyl of Cedar Creek High School;

Ben Capp of Absegami High School;

Jimmy Nilsen, Olivia Heng and Chris Ganter of Ocean City High School;

Nova Bansal and Saanvi Mehta of Mainland Regional High School;

Nate Gaw of Atlantic County Institute of Technology;

Isabela Simpson from Atlantic City High School;

Vikram Bansal and Maxwell Tillou of Belhaven Middle School;

Pritam Pattnaik of South Brunswick High School;

and Dalton Wokock of Buena Regional High School.