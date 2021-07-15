Egg Harbor Township PAL Robotics Team wins Tech Challenge State Championship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It was a perfect end to a challenging and long season as the EHT PAL Enforcers, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics team ended its nine-month long season the 2021 state champions as the Inspire Award winners.

The year’s season was in question long before it even started, when state and world competitions were canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“It was very disappointing that the state and world events were canceled in 2020, the team had won a top six in design and earned 14th ranking on the field at the world championship in 2019 out of more than 6,000 teams worldwide and 128 teams that qualified for the tournament. The 2020 team had worked long hours, the robot was better in both design and function. It was very disappointing,” said team mentor Liz Gloway, a teacher in Vineland.

A second lost season was not an option. Team mentors met throughout the summer to develop a plan to make a 2021 season possible with COVID concerns and restrictions.