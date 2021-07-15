Egg Harbor Township PAL Robotics Team wins Tech Challenge State Championship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It was a perfect end to a challenging and long season as the EHT PAL Enforcers, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics team ended its nine-month long season the 2021 state champions as the Inspire Award winners.
The year’s season was in question long before it even started, when state and world competitions were canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
“It was very disappointing that the state and world events were canceled in 2020, the team had won a top six in design and earned 14th ranking on the field at the world championship in 2019 out of more than 6,000 teams worldwide and 128 teams that qualified for the tournament. The 2020 team had worked long hours, the robot was better in both design and function. It was very disappointing,” said team mentor Liz Gloway, a teacher in Vineland.
A second lost season was not an option. Team mentors met throughout the summer to develop a plan to make a 2021 season possible with COVID concerns and restrictions.
“It was a big debate and discussion as we had a lot of concerns. We involved the kids, parents, mentors and members of the board of directors to develop a plan. The deciding factor was PAL’s new 14,000 square S.T.E.M. building that would allow members to spread out,” said Hector Tavarez, PAL’s executive director and team head coach. “We considered the pros and cons, including the mental strain the kids would suffer if another season was canceled. The kids really wanted and needed there to be a season. We put numerous precautions in place and in the end we had no cases of COVID.”
The team allowed members to participate virtually and in person with social distancing and masks required. It was challenging, sharing ideas and making progress. Statewide team participation dropped from 206 in the preceding year to 149 during this COVID year.
The season kicked off with a virtual reveal in mid-September that announced the challenge to the teams worldwide. The team designed, printed parts, built, programmed and repeated for months prior to their first virtual competition. Teams participated in numerous virtual competitions earning points hoping to qualify for regional tournaments. The ENFORCERS easily qualified for the regional tournament. The team qualified for the championship by winning the Southern Region Championship against 27 other South Jersey teams. The Enforcers FTC Robotics team, now in its 10th season, was the states 4th highest scoring team during virtual competitions and was ranked 4th in the entire state of NJ heading into the state championship.
On Saturday, June 12, the team hosted half the Turnpike Division, of the 2021 New Jersey First Tech Challenge State Championship at their new Buddy’s Adventure Zone S.T.E.M. building. EHTPAL’s newest facility was chosen as one of two sites to hold the state championship amongst dozens of teams that applied. The team won the Turnpike Division Championship as Alliance Team Captain behind the driving skills of Egg Harbor Township High School sophomore Kyle Tavarez and drive team members Nova Bansal a sophomore at Mainland Regional High School, and David Sampedro a sophomore at Cedar Creek High School. The Enforcers, along with their alliance partner, “Don’t Blink” from Plainsboro, advanced to the finals. Both teams then traveled to Ramsey the following day to face the champions of the Parkway Division. The team came up short, losing in the finals to “Cruise Control” from Flanders and “Delta V” from Glen Rock.
“We gave it our best, the robot performed flawlessly, no breaking down, no disconnects. The design, build and programming teams produced a fantastic robot!” said Kyle Tavarez, leader of the build team. The team finished second in the field portion of the competition.
“It was a long 2-1/2 hour ride home. Yes, we were disappointed but our robot and drive team had done well and we still had a very good chance at winning the Inspire Award, the overall top award,” said Adam Wynne, team captain and Mainland Regional High School senior.
The team arrived back at the PAL center to a banquet prepared by team parents and patiently waited for the virtual announcements. The team had been here before, winning numerous awards, placing third and even second in years prior, but never the Inspire Award, the top spot, state champions.
The Inspire Award is a judged award given to the team that best embodies the “challenge” of the FIRST Tech Challenge program. The Team that receives this award is a strong ambassador for FIRST programs and a role model FIRST Team. This Team is a top contender for many other judged awards and is a gracious competitor. The Inspire Award winner is an inspiration to other Teams, acting with Gracious Professionalism both on and off the playing field. This Team shares their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community, and the Judges. Working as a unit, this team will have shown success in performing the task of designing and building a robot.
As the clock inched closer to 10 p.m., the team finally heard the words they had waited to hear for 10 years: “And the winner of the Inspire Award is The Enforcers Team 7149 from Egg Harbor Township, NJ.” The room burst into cheers.
“We are so proud of these kids. A tough season with many challenges both on and off the field, but they didn’t let any of that slow them down. These kids rock!” said Rayfield Leatherwood, team mentor and assistant head coach from Galloway Township.
The second place teams were team 12538 eBorg Robotics — from East Hanover, and third place went to team 18246 Delta V — from Glen Rock.
The team has 15 students from area schools including: Egg Harbor Township High School, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek, ACIT, Absegami, Ocean City and Assumption Regional Catholic School.
The Enforcers student members are: Adam Wynne, captain; Kyle Tavarez; Emma Savov; Ben Capp; Nova Bansal; Jacob Nowalski; Matthew Levin; Owen Nowalski; Adam Smith; David Sampedro; James Nilsen; Nathanel Gaw; Ryan Elyakoubi; and Saanvi Metah.