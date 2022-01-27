Christianity Explored course at Greentree Church looks at the life and passion of Jesus Christ

Greentree Church will host a 7-week course exploring the Christian faith that is designed for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and its significance in their lives.

You don’t need to know anything about the Bible. You won’t be asked to read aloud, pray or sing. You can ask any question you want.

The course meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 3.

A free dinner is included with each session. To register or to learn more, visit the website at Greentree.org/CE or call the church office at 609-927-3838.

Greentree Church is located at 125 Schoolhouse Road between Zion Road (Route 615) and Somers Point Mays Landing Road (Route 559) in Egg Harbor Township. For more information, contact the church.