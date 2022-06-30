AtlantiCare presents 10 AEDs to Egg Harbor Township School District

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Representatives from AtlantiCare presented 10 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education on June 21.

The healthcare organization provided the potentially life-saving devices at no cost to the district. Each AED costs $1,820. A combination of AtlantiCare Foundation Heart Heroes Matching Funds and Healthy Schools, Healthy Children programs grants covered the costs. School nurses accepted the donations on behalf of the following schools: Alder Avenue Middle School; Davenport Primary and Elementary schools; Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School; Eagle Academy; Egg Harbor Township High School; Fernwood Middle School; H. Russel Swift Elementary School; and Slaybaugh Primary and Elementary schools

AtlantiCare presented 57 schools with $67,850 in grants that included the grants for the AEDS to the previously mentioned schools earlier this year. Additionally, through the grants, AtlantiCare is providing AEDS to the following schools: Atlantic Christian School, Egg Harbor Township; Avalon Elementary School, Avalon; Ocean City Intermediate School, Cape May; Our Lady Star of the Sea School, Atlantic City; Pinelands Regional Junior and High schools, Little Egg Harbor; Joseph C. Shaner Elementary School, Mays Landing; and St. Joseph Regional School, Somers Point.

Healthy Schools Healthy Children is an AtlantiCare Foundation initiative that assists schools with implementing and funding fitness, nutrition and wellness programming. For more information about becoming an AtlantiCare HSHC school partner, email healthyschools@atlanticare.org.

The AtlantiCare Heart Heroes is an AtlantiCare Foundation-funded program that places AEDs in the community on behalf of the Heart and Vascular Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. The program began in 2002, spurred by a small group of dedicated AtlantiCare volunteers who were known as “The Heart Heroes,” who raised funds to help AtlantiCare make AEDs available in the community. Through the program, AtlantiCare Heart Hero funds cover half of purchase price of the AED and the requesting organization covers the other half. In some cases, other organizations donate the matching funds. In some cases, AtlantiCare has covered the full cost of the AEDs, as it has done through this Egg Harbor Township Board of Education donation.