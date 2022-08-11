 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virtual NAMI family support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering the option for those who cannot meet in person a Zoom Family Support Group the fourth Wednesday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Links for this Zoom meeting can be found on the website, namiacm.org; go to the calendar at top of the page: select the meeting you would like to attend; click on link.

NAMI’s virtual and in-person schedule:

Family Support Group in-person 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12; Connections Support Group in-person 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12; and Virtual Family Support Group on Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

NAMI Family Support Group is a support group for adult friends and family members (18+) of people with mental health conditions. Participants gain the support of peers who understand their experience and gain insight into others’ challenges and successes.

For more information and to register for all support groups please visit www.namiacm.org or call 609-741-5125. NAMI ACM is a non-profit 501C(3) corporation.

