The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in November

Coffee Klatch

Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by November 11.

Trivia Game Day

Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m.

With questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 and you need to pre-pay by November 17 to Tina Serota.

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.

The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.