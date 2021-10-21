The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in November

MARGATE — The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service will offer 10 interactive, entertaining and unique virtual programs and activities in the month of November. Plan to participate with friends, family and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Graceful Aging & COVID-19 Update
Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow for a discussion on embracing your older self, body and spirit. Share feelings about your numerical age, how society views and treats you, changes in sleep patterns, exercise and interests, and more. Discuss how you cope with life changes and how it differs with aging. Plus, we’ll share the latest COVID-19 information. RSVP by Oct. 29.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore positivity during challenging times with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota. You’ll discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by October 29.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the film, The Last Letter From Your Lover. After discovering a trove of love letters from 1965, a reporter sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair while beginning a romance of her own. Watch ahead of time from the comfort of your home. Available on Netflix. RSVP by November 4.
Super Couponing
Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
With prices soaring, learn how to stretch your dollar and maximize shopping power at the checkout this holiday season and beyond. Join Susan Kotzen as she shares the ins and outs of store coupons, special senior discounts, and getting cash back just for shopping. RSVP by November 3.
Veteran’s Day Appreciation
Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Angelic Health Veterans Outreach Coordinator John Prutting and Director of Professional Services Tracy Fooks as well as Tina Serota as we thank those who have proudly served our nation. Learn about the humanitarian work veterans provide in our communities and around the world. You’ll learn about resources to assist veterans and their families. Q&A session will follow. RSVP by November 5.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, Nov. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the full workshop experience. RSVP by November 8.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn how to prepare your favorite Thanksgiving recipes in new and inventive ways by taking existing ingredients and substituting for healthier options. Learn to view Thanksgiving comfort foods in a whole new way. RSVP by November 9.
BINGO
Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 and you need to pre-pay by November 10 to Tina Serota.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by November 11.
Trivia Game Day
Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m.
With questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 and you need to pre-pay by November 17 to Tina Serota.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.