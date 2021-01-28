The Caring Committee of Shirat Hayam Hosts ‘Fill a Handbag’ and Food Drive Donations Benefit Jewish Family Service

MARGATE — As many businesses and organizations strive to develop creative ways to fundraise in the current environment, the Caring Committee of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor initiated Fill a Handbag and Food Drive campaigns to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

“At JFS, we are grateful for every donation offered to our agency. In addition to the much-needed food the Caring Committee is donating, the uniqueness of their Fill a Handbag program will allow JFS to offer clients cosmetics and toiletries as well as an accessory they can use for years,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.

From now through March, the committee is asking congregants and other community residents to fill a new or gently used handbag with basic essentials for women, including toothpaste, toiletries, feminine products, cosmetics, healthy snacks and more. The filled handbags will be offered to clients who visit JFS for assistance.

Caring Committee Chairperson Iris Needleman said, “The handbag collection idea evolved when the mother of one of our committee members passed away and she left a host of purses. Her daughter wanted to put them to good use and thus, she suggested the Fill a Handbag program.”