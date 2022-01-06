Kenneth J. Calemmo, Jr. Named to Volunteers of America Delaware Valley Board of Directors

ATLANITC CITY — Kenneth J. Calemmo Jr., of Ventnor, Chief Operating Officer of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, was recently named to the Board of Directors of Volunteers of America Delaware Valley.

“I look forward to serving as a member of the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley Board of Directors, an organization that has advocated for the most vulnerable members of society for 125 years,” said Calemmo.

This appointment will add to a long list of community service efforts and positions held by Calemmo. He is an executive board member of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Board of Trustees of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, is a partner of Choose New Jersey, a founding member and board secretary of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, chairman of Let Us Eat – Please, first vice president of the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation Board of Trustees, a member of PNC Bank Southern New Jersey Advisory Council on Community and Economic Development, a member of the advisory board of LIGHT, the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, and vice chairman of NEWJOBS, New Jersey Organization for a Better State.

Volunteers of America Delaware Valley is a 501©3 non-profit social service agency that has been providing essential services to vulnerable individuals and communities since 1896. Headquartered in the city of Camden, New Jersey, VOADV is characterized by its diversity of programming and assistance services and supported by a team of more than 400 qualified, mission-driven professionals that work tirelessly on behalf of their clients. Each year, VOADV serves more than 13,000 individuals throughout the southern New Jersey and Philadelphia region and operates more than 40 assistance programs – from homelessness, reentry, veteran assistance, and affordable housing services to specialized programs for individuals with addiction, traumatic brain injury and/or intellectual disabilities.