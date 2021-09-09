Inaugural Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic kicks off Sept. 11

“We are thrilled with how the pickleball community has rallied around this event,” said Greer. “Even more so, the community at large has come together to throw a one-of-a-kind beach party.”

The inaugural event will feature unique activations including The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Mammography Van, an on-site mammography van that will complimentary screenings to event attendees, crag pickle juice cocktails provided by Peace Love Pickles, the Stretch Zone station and the opportunity to challenge top 10 pickleball pro, Frank Anthony Davis, in a variety of contests on the Challenge Court, presented by Landing Creek.

Event attendees will have the chance to take part in the exclusive on-site raffle and a variety of exciting fundraising initiatives that will directly benefit the All Clear Foundation.

To learn more about the event, including information for how to join the waitlist to play or become an official event vendor or sponsor, visit funkypickleproductions.com. The event festival grounds are open to the public.

Mammography screenings will be available by appointment only. Please call 609-677-9729 to schedule an appointment.

Funky Pickle Productions creates pickleball festivals that are vibrating with energy, music, and laughter, full of activities, great food and shopping, with the goal of bringing together passionate pickleball communities everywhere to celebrate and support the work of essential nonprofit organizations.