Inaugural Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic kicks off Sept. 11

VENTNOR — Funky Pickle Productions will host the first Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Presented by Atlantic Medical Imaging, the event features a pickleball tournament open to all skill levels, live entertainment and comedy, a vendor marketplace showcasing food and shopping from local vendors, contests and activities and beach bar.
Taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the event will raise awareness and funds for the All Clear Foundation, a certified 501©3 that provides resources and mental health services to our nation’s emergency responders and their families.
The tournament portion of the event will be broken down into two mixed doubles brackets: Social (Get Funky) and Advanced (Pickle Down) with players hailing from throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia region. Event goers will enjoy live music from Snacktime, a Philadelphia-based brass band, exciting cuisine from local restaurants including Water Dog Smoke House, Essl’s Dugout, Moocheeze Food Truck, Home Slice Mobile Pizza Oven and Willow’s Way, a Beach Bar provided by Ducktown Tavern and the chance to browse a variety of local merchants and designers.
Funky Pickle Productions co-founders Alexander Greer and Maggie Corrado launched the event with the vision of bringing the passionate, growing pickleball community together for a day of fun, friendly competion and goodwill.
“We are thrilled with how the pickleball community has rallied around this event,” said Greer. “Even more so, the community at large has come together to throw a one-of-a-kind beach party.”
The inaugural event will feature unique activations including The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Mammography Van, an on-site mammography van that will complimentary screenings to event attendees, crag pickle juice cocktails provided by Peace Love Pickles, the Stretch Zone station and the opportunity to challenge top 10 pickleball pro, Frank Anthony Davis, in a variety of contests on the Challenge Court, presented by Landing Creek.
Event attendees will have the chance to take part in the exclusive on-site raffle and a variety of exciting fundraising initiatives that will directly benefit the All Clear Foundation.
To learn more about the event, including information for how to join the waitlist to play or become an official event vendor or sponsor, visit funkypickleproductions.com. The event festival grounds are open to the public.
Mammography screenings will be available by appointment only. Please call 609-677-9729 to schedule an appointment.
Funky Pickle Productions creates pickleball festivals that are vibrating with energy, music, and laughter, full of activities, great food and shopping, with the goal of bringing together passionate pickleball communities everywhere to celebrate and support the work of essential nonprofit organizations.