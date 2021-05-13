Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund - 2021 Awards

Aspen Lawler is a junior merit scholar at Lynn University. She is majoring in psychology and anticipates a career in teaching and counseling. She is active in various sports and has worked in area restaurants.

Katie McClintock will graduate high school this year and attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall. She is a champion competitive high school swimmer and the New Jersey 2020 Swimmer of the Year. She is also a top academic student. She intends to major in psychology and sports and wants to be a swim coach. She has worked in local retail, coaching, and as a Longport lifeguard and charity volunteer.

Thomas Rafter is a junior at Villanova University. He is taking courses in finance and desires a career in finance. He participates in various sports and has worked in area retail and restaurants.

Tai Schiavo is hoping to attend Berklee School of Music and will study music composition. He is an accomplished musician, playing trumpet and piano, loves jazz and has participated in band and chorus. He has also participated in track and field.

Birdie Stewart is a student at the College of Charleston. She has participated in cross country, track, and tennis, and has worked in recreation and counseling.