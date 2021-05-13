Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund - 2021 Awards

The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces its awards for 2021. A total of $22,250 will be given to 16 Longport students who will graduate high school next month or who are currently in college or graduate school.
The money will go toward tuition for the 2021 fall semester. Awards are based on student academic performance, standardized tests, extracurricular activities, work history, career objectives and financial circumstances. Award winners will be publicly presented at the June 16 Longport Commission meeting.
Awards are given annually based on contributions from Longport year-round and seasonal residents. Last year’s donations were the highest ever. This year’s total awards bring the total to over $125,000 by the Fund over the years.
Contributions may be made by visiting the website at longportscholarshipfund.com and using Paypal or a major credit card. Checks should be made payable to the Longport Scholarship Fund and may be sent c/o Lynn Baumgardner, Treasurer, Longport Scholarship Fund, 3210 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ 08403.
The recipients are as follows:
Pacifico Agnellini will graduate from Ocean City High School this year and will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall. He enjoys sports and has worked at his own small business and as a lifeguard. He looks forward to a career in investment banking or real estate.
Sophia Gresham is a student at Rowan University. She is active in sports and desires to be a sports coach and work in the field of health and physical education. She participates in track and field.
Ethan Kramer is enrolled at the Law School of Widener University. He is regularly on the Dean’s List and has worked in various local businesses.
Luke Kramer attends Boston University and is studying in the field of health care. He enjoys sports, and has worked as a lifeguard and as a volunteer at the Shore Medical Center.
Owen Kramer is a merit scholar at Widener University, with a career goal in law enforcement. He has volunteered at the local food bank, plays varsity football, and has worked in local retail and restaurants.
Christian Kuhn is a student at the University of Delaware majoring in computer science and will pursue a career in software engineering. He is on varsity sports, has worked locally and volunteers for various charities.
Kallista Kuhn is at the University of Delaware taking business courses and desires to work in fashion merchandising. She enjoys horse riding, lacrosse, volunteering, and has worked in local retail.
Alanna Larson will attend Charleston University Law School in the fall. She would like to specialize in intellectual property law. She has been a legal intern and paralegal and has worked at local restaurants and local charities.
Aspen Lawler is a junior merit scholar at Lynn University. She is majoring in psychology and anticipates a career in teaching and counseling. She is active in various sports and has worked in area restaurants.
Katie McClintock will graduate high school this year and attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall. She is a champion competitive high school swimmer and the New Jersey 2020 Swimmer of the Year. She is also a top academic student. She intends to major in psychology and sports and wants to be a swim coach. She has worked in local retail, coaching, and as a Longport lifeguard and charity volunteer.
Thomas Rafter is a junior at Villanova University. He is taking courses in finance and desires a career in finance. He participates in various sports and has worked in area retail and restaurants.
Tai Schiavo is hoping to attend Berklee School of Music and will study music composition. He is an accomplished musician, playing trumpet and piano, loves jazz and has participated in band and chorus. He has also participated in track and field.
Birdie Stewart is a student at the College of Charleston. She has participated in cross country, track, and tennis, and has worked in recreation and counseling.
Tanner Tomassi is a student at Rowan University, taking courses in business management. He is captain of the tennis team and has started two paintball companies. He is active in history, leadership, and academic clubs and volunteers in Longport activities.
Kai Tripician is a student at Wesleyan University. He takes a range of liberal arts classes and may pursue a career in the environmental field. He is active in math and history clubs, has been a tutor, worked in area businesses and enjoys surfing.
Nalu Tripician is a Wesleyan University student taking computer science courses with a goal to work in the field of film and computer science. He surfs, paddleboards, and sails. He has tutored and worked at local retail and restaurants. He has volunteered at the food bank.