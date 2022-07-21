Godspell comes full circle for local tech director

MARGATE — Life has come full circle for technical director Joseph Lazarus with the new production of Fool Moon Theatre’s “Godspell.” Several years ago Lazarus retired from Tropicana Atlantic Casino after more than 30 years of wowing audiences with his technical genius of lighting singers, showgirls and big named stars.

Now Lazarus brings his lighting magic to the small stage of Margate Community Church as the technical director for the community theater’s production of “Godspell.”

“Godspell,” a musical based on the Gospel of Matthew, was conceived, and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz. Lazarus has history with both “Godspell” creators.

“I lit Stephen Schwartz’s production of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ back at Mineola High School,” Lazarus said. “He was very talented then, but nobody knew he would become a Broadway heavyweight.”

Schwartz not only wrote “Godspell” but the other hit musicals “Pippin” and “Wicked” and contributed lyrics to the successful films “Pocahontas,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and “Enchanted.” Schwartz has won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics, three Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and has been nominated for six Tony Awards.

Lazarus followed Schwartz to Carnegie Mellon University’s top-notch School of Drama where they worked on the original version of “Pippin.” “At the time, the University wouldn’t allow student productions onto the main stage, so we had to put it up in what was no better than the student cafeteria,” Lazarus said, shaking his head. “It was called “Pippin, Pippin” originally. It wasn’t easy making a show in a cafeteria look polished.” The show went on to become a Broadway hit that won a Tony Award for the lead Ben Vereen.

“John-Michael Tebelak was my roommate for my freshman year at Carnegie Mellon,” Lazarus said.

Although they both were passionate about theater, they parted ways after the first years — Lazarus to work with Schwartz, Tebelak to develop “Godspell” for his master’s thesis. Although he never completed the Fool Moon Theatre Co. coursework Tebelak directed “Godspell” off-Broadway and on Broadway was named Most Promising Director of 1971 by the New York Drama Desk. “John-Michael died young, at age 36,” Lazarus said.

After college, Lazarus became the technical director for several professional productions of “Godspell,” starting at Lakewood Musical Playhouse, Barnesville, Pennsylvania, then Buck’s County Playhouse, and then the national tour. Lazarus didn’t hesitate and spent three years traveling the country with the show. “Once we had a month of one-night performances. We’d travel 350 miles to a new town. We’d get out of the buses and work eight hours to set the stage, props, sound and lights then go into rehearsals. Then showtime!”

Lazarus said with a smile. “I loved it.” After the tour, Lazarus worked in theater in New York then, when the casinos opened, he found his way to the Jersey Shore and has been here since. “The casinos were steady work, plus I got to live near the beach,” he said.

Lazarus always kept his hand in theatrical productions. He worked at The Gateway Playhouse with legendary Paul Aiken back in the 1980s and ‘90s and stayed on when it became South Jersey Regional Theater, an equity house. He also is a technical director for Boheme Opera company that performs in Trenton. For the past, dozen years he has been working with Fool Moon Theatre, most recently with its production of “Proof” in May. He will be working on the upcoming productions of “Almost, Maine,” and the Christmas Extravaganza.

“We are so lucky to have Joe work with us,” Paul Herron, Fool Moon co-founder, said. “He is a thorough professional and always gives our productions a sparkle rarely seen in community theater.”

Joe Lazarus is enjoying the new version of “Godspell.” Although it’s a small production and isn’t traveling outside of Margate, it still means a lot to him. “I love the show. We need to take care of each other, show our humanity to our fellow man and woman. That’s what this show is about.”

Fool Moon Theatre Company’s production of the exuberant musical “Godspell” will be performed on July 22, 23, 24 and July 29, 30, 31 at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Ave. The entrance is on Thurlow Avenue. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets prices are $35 regular admission, $30 for seniors, and $25 for children 12 and younger.

Advance tickets are on Eventbrite. Cash and check will be accepted for tickets at the door. For group sales, text 609-457-0603.