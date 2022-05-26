 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beth Israel book group to discuss “The Last Rose of Shanghai” with author

  • 0

NORTHFIELD — The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group will meet to discuss “The Last Rose of Shanghai,” joined virtually by author Weina Da Randel, at 1 pm. on June 1 at Beth Israel.

The book tells the story of the forbidden love between Aiyi Shao, a wealthy heiress, nightclub owner, and business mogul in Shanghai, and Ernest Reismann, a penniless Jewish refugee from Germany, whom Aiyi hires to play the piano at her club. It takes place in China during World War II.

The book group is free and open to the community.

Beth Israel is located at 2501 Shore Road.

Please RSVP to the temple office at bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

For more information, call Beth Israel at 609-641-3600.

The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life.

Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes

History notes

This photo, dated October 10, 1926, was donated by Helen Willetts Mason. In the back is Sunday school teacher Archie Somerville Scull.

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News