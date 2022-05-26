Beth Israel book group to discuss “The Last Rose of Shanghai” with author

NORTHFIELD — The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group will meet to discuss “The Last Rose of Shanghai,” joined virtually by author Weina Da Randel, at 1 pm. on June 1 at Beth Israel.

The book tells the story of the forbidden love between Aiyi Shao, a wealthy heiress, nightclub owner, and business mogul in Shanghai, and Ernest Reismann, a penniless Jewish refugee from Germany, whom Aiyi hires to play the piano at her club. It takes place in China during World War II.

The book group is free and open to the community.

Beth Israel is located at 2501 Shore Road.

Please RSVP to the temple office at bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

For more information, call Beth Israel at 609-641-3600.

For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.