Understanding Medicare

When you turn age 65 you are eligible to sign up for Medicare. You can actually sign up 3 months before the month you turn 65 and the 3 months after the month you turn 65 so that means you have 7 months in total to enroll but it won’t be effective until your age 65. People often get confused here because while you can elect to take Social Security early at age 62, you still have to wait until age 65 to enroll in Medicare unless you meet one of the disability qualifiers. There has been a lot of talk in recent years about lowering the Medicare eligibility age to age 62 or even age 60 in order to help those who retire “early” with not having health insurance other than the healthcare marketplace (often referred to as Obamacare). If you are still working, you can enroll in part A but can elect to defer taking part B until you retire. The reason people choose to do this is because you pay more for Medicare part B than you do for part A. Be careful though, if you don’t sign up for part B when you are supposed to you can be subject to a penalty. This penalty can be very expensive. Up to a 10% penalty which is added to your monthly cost for every year you were eligible but didn’t sign up. Worse, this penalty is forever. If you are still working when you turn 65 and covered by your employer, then you won’t be subject to the penalty when you turn 65, only if you retire and don’t sign up when you’re supposed to. The standard premium for 2021 for Medicare part B is $148.50 per month but can go up as high as $504.90 depending on your income. By comparison, Medicare part A is free if you or your spouse paid into the system enough. For the minority of people who do pay for it the premium for 2021 is either $259 or $471 ($274 or $499 in 2022).