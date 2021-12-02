Tis the Season for Fraud

3. Family or “grandparent” scams — Often these involve a “grandchild” calling you from a remote location telling you that they are in need of financial assistance. They often ask that you not tell their parents because they are embarrassed, etc. when in reality it isn’t even them at all. The con is that they try to get you to send them gift cards or money transfers. If you were wondering why they ask a lot of info when you buy gift cards nowadays, this is the reason.

4. Lottery scams — These scams say that you won money but that you need to pay for the processing, etc. and provide your banking info in order for them to deposit the funds into your account.

5. Romance scams — These are quickly becoming a much bigger scam than they were a few years ago. As more and more older people are using the internet in order to find companionship, the incidents of fraud are increasing. In these scams, people strike up an online romance with you using a fake identity and often claiming to want to move the relationship forward. They may ask for money in order to travel to see you or borrow money due to some unforeseen short term financial issue in order to scam you out of your money.