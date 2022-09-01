The Wildwoods End of Summer Celebration returns

The Wildwoods — Celebrate the unofficial end of summer with free family fun and live music all day on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Annual Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival, a must-do on any summer bucket list and a perfect way to end your Labor Day Weekend festivities.

The end-of-summer celebration will take place from 1 to 10 p.m. at Fox Park, located on Ocean Avenue directly across from the Wildwoods Convention Center. The festivities will include hours of continuous entertainment for the entire family with games, bounce houses, crafts, and activities for kids, food, merchandise vendors, free live music and much more.

The evening entertainment lineup includes First Ladies of Rock and Soul from 5 to 6 p.m., Blue Magic Tribute from 6 to 7 p.m., The Infernos from 7 to 8 p.m., Earth Wind & Fire Tribute from 8 to 9 p.m. and The Rat Pack Show from 9 to 10 p.m. Philly radio personality Bob Pantano will be emceeing throughout the event.

Admission to the Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival is free. For additional information about the festival, call 609-522-2444 or WildwoodNJ.org.