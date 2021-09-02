The importance of correlation

How should investors use correlation in their own portfolios? By combining low correlated assets, investors can reduce the volatility in their portfolio. If they further allocated the portfolio to include growth assets as well as value assets of both large and smaller companies and invest in assets in both the US and internationally, they can construct a portfolio that is both well diversified but also mindful of volatility. I then look to overly tax efficiency in order to try to achieve the highest possible risk adjusted returns for a given risk level on an after-tax basis.

It is important for investors to understand how correlation affects their portfolio so that they aren’t assuming they are well diversified when they perhaps may not be. Buying 8 different mutual funds doesn’t diversify the portfolio if the correlation between each of those funds is very high. What they really have is more like one fund with eight different names. This is a common trap with funds whose goal may be very low cost. It’s cheaper to buy lots of one stock and put it in many different funds then to buy many different stocks in different funds. That’s why it is always important to run an analysis of the correlation in your portfolio vs. just buying multiple different funds.

Correlation isn’t something you find written on the fact sheet of an investment; you have to actually run a calculation to determine it relative to another investment. Your financial advisor can help you do this to determine if a newly proposed investment fits well into your existing portfolio.

