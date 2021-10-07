 Skip to main content
Soroptimists of Cape May County hosts first annual pickleball tournament
pickleball 2021_052.JPG
Kate Emerson, provided

The Soroptimists of Cape May County hosted its first annual Soropti-Smash pickleball tournament on Sept. 18 at the Wildwood Crest pickleball courts.

Thirty teams joined in the fun and competition. Congratulations go to the two first place winning teams: Neil Apgar/John Gargus and Leslie Laganella/Doug Fisher.

The tournament proceeds of more than $9,000 will be used for programs to benefit the lives of women and girls in Cape May County, including educational awards, leadership workshops for young girls, visits to nursing homes, and support to organizations such as CARA, Family Promise and Branches.

For more information about our organization, go to SICMC.com.

