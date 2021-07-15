Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County announces 2021 achievement awards

On May 18, the Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County announced their 2021 achievement awards of over $11,000 presented to seven outstanding women of Cape May County.
Lena Dougherty, who graduated from Wildwood Catholic and will be attending Notre Dame this year, was awarded the Violet Richardson Award that recognizes girls, ages 14-18, who are making a difference through volunteer service. Lena, who is hearing impaired, became involved in theater with roles in “Annie” and “Oliver” and is making theater more inclusive through her venture, Project Stage Hands, where she has interpreted and taught fellow young actors to perform using ASL (American Sign Language).
Yone’ Martin and Drew Montanero were each awarded the Medical Award, which is offered to two exemplary candidates seeking education in the medical field. Yone’ is a fourth-year nursing student at LaSalle University and plans to continue her education to obtain her midwife certification. She is the first in her family to attend university and, through her example, shows “that if you put the work in you can accomplish anything no matter how hard it seems.” She has struggled to manage finances, schoolwork and her extra work as a nurse’s aide but has the determination and drive to accomplish her goals. Drew is an excellent student and has achieved fourth in her class ranking at Lower Cape May Regional High School. But more than that, she has shown determination to overcome personal challenges to achieve her goals. Her mother is disabled and depends on Drew for many of the daily nursing functions to care for her. She plans to continue her education in medicine either in nursing or the biomedical field.
The Kindle Business Award was given to Isabelle Heng, whose outstanding academic record has secured her place on the Distinguished Honor Roll her entire Ocean City High School career. She is also a member of Key Club, Science Club, Environmental Association and Girls Go Cyber Security Club among others. She plays with the Atlantic Youth Preparatory and Advanced Orchestra, is a member of the Institute for Korean American studies and has been a student leader in the Pearl S. Buck Global Leadership Program.
Two Kindle Environmental Awards were offered this year. Charlotte Selover is a graduating senior at Middle Township High School. In addition to being an excellent student, she was also active in Class Council, Drama Club and Math League as well as being the captain of the Mock Trial Team and on the softball team. She has been a Girl Scout ambassador and leads the Pajama Project, helping children in need. Her goal is to help improve the health of our planet and plans to earn a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering.
Lauren Roop is an outstanding student at Ocean City High School with a passion for Environmental Science and Biology. She is President of the Science Club, a member of Mock Trial and has earned varsity letters in track and gymnastics. As a member of OC Youth Ministry she has helped mentor children and worked on community projects. She heads the Literary Magazine and her goal is to influence appreciation of our environment by combining her science knowledge with her literary skills.
Mary Gilbert is the recipient of our Ruby Award which is presented to a woman who, through her professional and volunteer work, has worked to improve the lives of women and girls in Cape May County. She is Senior Vice President of UBS Financial Services Inc. and through this connection has organized several Wine, Wellness and Women events which provided health and financial information to the attendees which, in turn, has helped fund many of the Soroptimist’s outreach and educational programs.
Soroptimist International is a global organization with an active chapter in Cape May County. The group’s focus is to empower women and young girls through achievement awards, leadership conferences, and visits to nursing homes as well as supporting community-based organizations such as CARA, Family Promise and Branches. To become a donor or member, see SICMC.com