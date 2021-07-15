Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County announces 2021 achievement awards

Lena Dougherty, who graduated from Wildwood Catholic and will be attending Notre Dame this year, was awarded the Violet Richardson Award that recognizes girls, ages 14-18, who are making a difference through volunteer service. Lena, who is hearing impaired, became involved in theater with roles in “Annie” and “Oliver” and is making theater more inclusive through her venture, Project Stage Hands, where she has interpreted and taught fellow young actors to perform using ASL (American Sign Language).

Yone’ Martin and Drew Montanero were each awarded the Medical Award, which is offered to two exemplary candidates seeking education in the medical field. Yone’ is a fourth-year nursing student at LaSalle University and plans to continue her education to obtain her midwife certification. She is the first in her family to attend university and, through her example, shows “that if you put the work in you can accomplish anything no matter how hard it seems.” She has struggled to manage finances, schoolwork and her extra work as a nurse’s aide but has the determination and drive to accomplish her goals. Drew is an excellent student and has achieved fourth in her class ranking at Lower Cape May Regional High School. But more than that, she has shown determination to overcome personal challenges to achieve her goals. Her mother is disabled and depends on Drew for many of the daily nursing functions to care for her. She plans to continue her education in medicine either in nursing or the biomedical field.