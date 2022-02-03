Some thoughts on market volatility: Reich Report

As we continue to monitor the market as a whole and its effects on portfolios, I wanted to give some thoughts on the current volatility in the financial markets. So far this year the market has seen tremendous volatility over the last three weeks with 1-3% moves happening daily in either direction.

Here are some things we need to consider:Year 2021 we saw tremendous gains in the S&P 500 with 26.9%+ returns and in the Dow Jones Industrial Average 18.7%+ returns. The Dow is currently (as of writing this) down 6.93% so far this year. So far in 2022 the S&P 500 is down 9.63%. Value stocks, however, are only down 4%. I think this is a great time to look to migrate away from growth and towards value for a while. History suggests that lower risk stocks do better in time periods such as this.

How far will the markets continue to fall? Unfortunately, nobody knows that answer. What we do know is that regardless of why the markets fall, historically, they have always returned to record highs, and we believe this time will ultimately be no different.