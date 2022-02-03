Some thoughts on market volatility: Reich Report

As we continue to monitor the market as a whole and its effects on portfolios, I wanted to give some thoughts on the current volatility in the financial markets. So far this year the market has seen tremendous volatility over the last three weeks with 1-3% moves happening daily in either direction.
Here are some things we need to consider:Year 2021 we saw tremendous gains in the S&P 500 with 26.9%+ returns and in the Dow Jones Industrial Average 18.7%+ returns. The Dow is currently (as of writing this) down 6.93% so far this year. So far in 2022 the S&P 500 is down 9.63%. Value stocks, however, are only down 4%. I think this is a great time to look to migrate away from growth and towards value for a while. History suggests that lower risk stocks do better in time periods such as this.
How far will the markets continue to fall? Unfortunately, nobody knows that answer. What we do know is that regardless of why the markets fall, historically, they have always returned to record highs, and we believe this time will ultimately be no different.
If you move to cash, when do you re-enter? The problem with market timing isn’t guessing the top, it’s also guessing the bottom. No one has ever been able to consistently do both. The biggest mistake is not avowing the drop, it’s missing out on the eventual recovery. Waiting until you “feel comfortable” will most likely mean waiting until well past the recovery has started and you could potentially miss out on significant future gains. Getting out of the market might seem like an easy choice, but when do you get back in? Missing the recovery is often far more painful than the decline itself.
Will the market rally as quickly as it declined? History shows us that while we don’t know how fast markets will recover, we believe that they ultimately will recover. I think while this decline has been fast and severe, I do not believe it will be long lasting. I would expect a recovery before the end of the year, and it is my belief that markets will be higher 12 months from today than where they are now. Of course, while there are no guarantees this will happen, it is certainly my belief that it will happen.
The ongoing events are a great reminder that stocks do decline. If you are worried, please take a moment and review how you are positioned. If events like this cause you to panic then it may be time to reposition your portfolios. Others will see this as a buying opportunity with stocks deeply discounted.
I recommend staying true to your plan and continue to rebalance your portfolio regularly. Please keep in mind the considerations listed above if you decide to make any changes to your portfolio.
