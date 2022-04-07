 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shore Physicians Group Welcomes Board Certified Primary Care Provider Dr. Alexandra Buford

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group announced that Alexandra Buford, DO, has joined its Primary Care division. Dr. Buford is board certified in family health with additional training in allergy and aerospace medicine, and she has a special interest in women’s health. She is currently treating patients at the Shore Physicians Group office in Somers Point, located at 401 Bethel Road. She will transition her patient care to the new Shore Physicians Group location coming to the Festival at Hamilton Plaza in Mays Landing later this year.

A native of Mays Landing and a graduate of Stockton University and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Buford returns to Atlantic County after serving full time in the United States Air Force since 2013. Her Air Force career includes serving as the medical director at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and as the medical director of the Flight Medicine Clinic at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. In addition to seeing patients with Shore Physicians Group, she serves in the Reserves one weekend each month as a physician at Langley Air Force base in Virginia.

To schedule an appointment, call 609-365-6200 or make an appointment online at shorephysiciansgroup.com.

