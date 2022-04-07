Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act (Secure 2.0). There are several provisions in the bill that can have a dramatic effect on retirees which is why it is of such interest to me. The updated version expanded on a multitude of changes in the original Act.

In the original Act the changes included:

1. Raising the required minimum distribution age from age 70½ up to age 72

2. Allowing 529 college savings accounts to be used for loan repayments up to $10,000

3. Giving employers a $500 incentive to start a 401(k) or SIMPLE plan that has automatic enrollment.

There were a few other changes, but these are the most impactful. Not all changes to the original act were positive though. The biggest negative to the act was the loss of the stretch IRA which had allowed beneficiaries of IRA to stretch out the distributions from the IRA over their lifetimes. While this is still possible for certain beneficiaries, it has largely gone away forcing most people to take the money out over 10 years.

So, what’s in the new and improved version? For starters, they are pushing the required minimum distribution age back even further, and of course it is somewhat complicated. Here is what the new RMD schedule will look like:

1. If you turn age 73 after Jan. 1, 2023 then your RMD is age 73.

2. If you turn age 74 in 2030 then your RMD is age 74.

3. If you turn age 74 on or after Jan. 1, 2033 then your RMD is age 75.

This can be a big help to seniors who are still working and do not want or need to take those distributions. Add to this the changes to the IRS uniform lifetime tables (what your RMD is based on) and this is a good potential benefit to seniors.

The next big benefit of the act is the increase in “catch up” contributions. Currently those over age 50 (which now officially include me) can contribute an additional $6,500 per year to their 401k plans. Under the new act those age 62 through 64 can put up to $10,000 extra away each year. I’m not sure why they didn’t just make it age 50 like it was. They also added a cost of living adjustment to these amounts which also helps.

Starting in 2024, IRA owners will see the current age 50 $1,000 catch up contribution limit begin to index with inflation as well.

Other provisions include allowing employers to match an employee’s student loan payments into their retirement plan. This way employees don’t have to choose between student loan payments of retirement contributions.

Automatic enrollment into 401(k)s starting in 2024, unless you opt out, (which you would almost never want to do) is a great new option as well. Some of us unfortunately need to be pushed to save for retirement, and this is a great way to make your savings automatic. Contributions would start at 3% and raise by 1% each year until they reach 10%. Personally, I think this is a great idea. It is important to note that existing plans are not required to make this change as they are grandfathered into the old rules, but I would strongly recommend adopting the new changes. It not only helps the plan’s employees but ultimately the employer. Better yet, the new act increases the incentive to employers to start a 401(k) by covering 100% of the costs for the first 3 years.

Lastly, the Saver’s Credit which helps lower/middle income earners by providing a $1,000 tax credit, which used to be tiered based on savings, will now be a flat 50% credit up to $2,000 starting in 2027.

As you can see, there are a lot of changes in the new act and almost all of them are very meaningful for savers.

