Scholarship for Holy Spirit students

Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students.
This $5,000 needs-based tuition credit will help a student who exemplifies the Holy Spirit character; kind, compassionate, tries hard, community and athletic involvement, etc.
Submissions due by May 6, 2022
Requirements:
1. Essay on ‘My Life Mantra’
2. Two years of report cards
Click link below to apply.
https://www.holyspirithighschool.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ ID=280495&type =d&pREC_ID=635995