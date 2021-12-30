 Skip to main content
Scholarship for Holy Spirit students
Scholarship for Holy Spirit students

Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students.

This $5,000 needs-based tuition credit will help a student who exemplifies the Holy Spirit character; kind, compassionate, tries hard, community and athletic involvement, etc.

Submissions due by May 6, 2022

Requirements:

1. Essay on ‘My Life Mantra’

2. Two years of report cards

Click link below to apply.

https://www.holyspirithighschool.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ ID=280495&type =d&pREC_ID=635995

