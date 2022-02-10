Reverse Mortgages Part 1

Few products, other than annuities, are misunderstood more than reverse mortgages. Like annuities, they frequently get an undeserved bad reputation. Also, like annuities, they are not intended for everyone. So, who should and should not have one and why?
Let’s start at the beginning. Reverse mortgages have been gaining popularity in recent years, but they actually started back in 1961. It wasn’t until 1987 that HUD created the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM). This change made reverse mortgages more mainstream but not without issues. The early RMs were very expensive due to the high premiums assessed on the value of the property at the time the loan was created. This amount has changed over the years and has made RMs more reasonable today though still fairly expensive. Reverse mortgages today are still backed by the federal government and administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
So what is a reverse mortgage? It is a loan that you take against the value of your home that instead of using a bank’s money, it uses your home equity. It is only available to those age 62 and older and the amount of the equity you can take out is a function of your age and the home value. You are not obligated to make payments on the loan as long as you occupy the property. The amount you can borrow under a traditional HECM reverse mortgage is $970,800 as of 2022. There are non-HECM products that allow you to borrow well above that limit but for today, let’s limit our discussion to traditional HECMs. The older you are, the more you can borrow since part of the equation is life expectancy. I feel that in today’s low interest rate environment, combined with higher home values, reverse mortgages need to be a consideration now more than ever. This combination can allow you to borrow more than ever and at an interest rate where the loan balance accrues slower than ever. It’s a nearly perfect scenario. Quick disclosure, we do not get paid to recommend reverse mortgages or receive compensation in any way related to them.
Reverse mortgages can be taken in multiple different ways. You can do a traditional lump sum, monthly payments for life, monthly payments for a fixed time period, a line of credit, or a combination of lump sum and monthly payments. I like the line of credit option the most since the interest that accrues on the loan is often the slowest with a line of credit because you are only accruing interest on the amount you have already actually taken. The amount that is available to you increases each year by a pre-determined formula so there is a benefit to taking it at age 62 even if you don’t intend to use it until later in retirement. The way I rationalize the expense is that you may have money that is sitting in savings or a CD that isn’t earning any meaningful interest anyway so it wouldn’t be a huge loss to use those funds for setting up a HECM.
Like a traditional loan, interest is charged on a reverse mortgage and the accrued interest is added to the principal balance of the loan. You are still responsible for property taxes and insurance, and it is a requirement of the loan that you keep up on both. You can only use a primary residence for a HECM, and you must go through loan counseling prior to getting one. You can make payments on a reverse mortgage, but you are not required to. I find that most people do not.
Next week we are going to get into why I personally like reverse mortgages for some retirees, and how I use them in my overall retirement plans for those retirees.
