Reverse Mortgages Part 1

Let’s start at the beginning. Reverse mortgages have been gaining popularity in recent years, but they actually started back in 1961. It wasn’t until 1987 that HUD created the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM). This change made reverse mortgages more mainstream but not without issues. The early RMs were very expensive due to the high premiums assessed on the value of the property at the time the loan was created. This amount has changed over the years and has made RMs more reasonable today though still fairly expensive. Reverse mortgages today are still backed by the federal government and administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

So what is a reverse mortgage? It is a loan that you take against the value of your home that instead of using a bank’s money, it uses your home equity. It is only available to those age 62 and older and the amount of the equity you can take out is a function of your age and the home value. You are not obligated to make payments on the loan as long as you occupy the property. The amount you can borrow under a traditional HECM reverse mortgage is $970,800 as of 2022. There are non-HECM products that allow you to borrow well above that limit but for today, let’s limit our discussion to traditional HECMs. The older you are, the more you can borrow since part of the equation is life expectancy. I feel that in today’s low interest rate environment, combined with higher home values, reverse mortgages need to be a consideration now more than ever. This combination can allow you to borrow more than ever and at an interest rate where the loan balance accrues slower than ever. It’s a nearly perfect scenario. Quick disclosure, we do not get paid to recommend reverse mortgages or receive compensation in any way related to them.