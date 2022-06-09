 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OceanFirst Foundation supports Aviation Museum

Cape May Airport — The OceanFirst Foundation has donated $2,500 to Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum in support of Wings & Things, the museum’s annual arts & crafts festival.

Wings & Things will take place rain or shine on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OceanFirst Foundation empowers organizations to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank.

Wings & Things includes local arts and crafts vendors, fly ins by the U.S Coast Guard and AtlantiCare helicopters, a chainsaw artist, food and drink, live music, face painting, classic cars, and great photo opportunities.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945.

