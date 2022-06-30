Local author’s new book prescribes nature-based fun to improve mental health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, one in five American children are diagnosed with a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Fortunately, a powerful therapy to protect childhood mental health exists and is within everyone’s reach. This is nature therapy.

Local author and environmental journalist Sandi Schwartz has written a new book, “Finding Ecohappiness: Fun Nature Activities to Help Your Kids Feel Happier and Calmer” (published by Quill Driver Books) to help parents guide their children in learning sustainable social and emotional skills. Written from one parent to another, “Finding Ecohappiness” explains the science of how nature improves mental health and gives parents practical tools to help their children manage stress, anxiety and mood.

“Science has confirmed: spending time connecting to nature is a safe, effective tool to help minimize the effects of stress and boost mood. … Additionally, nature has been shown to improve focus and attention; lower the production of stress hormones like cortisol; and reduce stress-related physical symptoms like high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and muscle tension.”

If Sandi Schwartz’s words resonate with you, and you want to learn how to reap the benefits of nature on mental health, then this book is for you. Although “Finding Ecohappiness” is written as a guide for parents, it is easily adaptable to all people. Schwartz suggests simple, practical activities that are easily accessible to all people, regardless of their age, location or socioeconomic situation.

The book is organized by nature tool — mindfulness, awe and gratitude, outdoor play and adventure, creative arts, animals, food and volunteering. You will find scientific background information supporting the tool and a multitude of activities to explore. Each chapter ends with a list of resources and a checklist to help you build your new positive mental health habits.

A must-read for all, “Finding Ecohappiness” will help protect children (and adults) from feeling stressed and overwhelmed; manage issues with stress, anxiety and mood; and improve family togetherness. Schwartz is the founder and director of the Ecohappiness Project and a journalist specializing in parenting, environmental and wellness topics. Schwartz grew up in Cherry Hill and spends her summers in Margate enjoying nature at the shore with her family.

Learn more at ecohappinessproject.com.