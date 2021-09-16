Dangers of volatility in retirement

A few weeks ago, we talked about correlation and how adding low or non-correlated assets to a portfolio can help to both reduce risk and potentially improve returns. We followed that topic up with a discussion on alternative investments to help further reduce risk and potentially improve returns. The reason these strategies work is because they are both intended to achieve the same objective, which is to reduce volatility. Volatility, in my opinion, is the biggest overall risk to the portfolio of a retiree. This is so important today, compared to a decade or two ago, because it has become far harder to achieve a consistent return without taking on significantly more risk. The risk we are talking about is known as standard deviation.
Standard deviation is the dispersion of possible returns from the mean. Ok, now in plain English, it means if the target is a 7% return, what is the possible range of returns in order to get a “mean” or average of 7%? So, if my possible returns average between 6%-8%, that’s a pretty low standard deviation. All of the returns in that example will fall within 1% return of the mean 68% of the time and between 5% and 9% 95% of the time. If the possible range changes to -20% to +30% with the same 7% mean, then I now have a much higher standard deviation meaning more of the possible outcomes fall outside of the “normal” range. Now instead of a worst case of only getting a 6% return when I was hoping for a 7% return, my worst case is now a -20% return. Obviously, if my goal is to achieve a 7% rate of return, then I want to do it with as little standard deviation as possible.
Here’s where the problem comes in. The required standard deviation over time has changed dramatically. Here is what a portfolio may have looked like over time if you wanted to achieve a 7% rate of return by investing your portfolio as follows*:
1991- 98% cash/2% bonds =7% rate of return with a standard deviation of 1.1% Not exactly hard to achieve right? Just put the money in the bank and buy a few bonds and you’re all set.
2006- 0% cash/63% bonds/20% large cap stock/13% global stock/4% small cap stock= 7% rate of return with a standard deviation of 6.7%. In only 15 years, cash no longer became an option and you were now forced to but stocks in the portfolio.
2021- 3% bonds/7% small cap stocks/13% real estate/17% private equity/23% global equity/37% large cap stocks= 7% rate of return with a standard deviation of 17.3%! This means virtually all of the portfolio is now no longer invested in any fixed income. Therefore, the possible return set goes from -10.3% to +24.3% for 1 standard deviation (68% of the time) from the mean or worse yet, -27.6% to +41.6% for 2 standard deviations (95% of the time) from the mean. In other words, 95% of the time your returns would fall between -27.3% and +41.6%. That is one heck of a broad range in order to target a 7% return. This is why volatility is so important to a retiree. We simply can’t expect a “low risk” 7% return today like we could in 1991. We are forced to take on more risk now than in previous decades.
It is important to note that these are not the only portfolio designs that could potentially achieve a 7% expected return, but rather an example of what a typical portfolio might look like.
Sorry for all the math today, but it is really important to understand how volatility (standard deviation) can affect the range of returns that you could expect in your portfolio.
*Source: Callan Associates, Inc.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
