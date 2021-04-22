City of Cape May sponsors community American Red Cross Blood Drive

In partnership with the American Red Cross, the City of Cape May is proud to sponsor the American Red Cross Blood Drive to be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 26 at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway, West Cape May.

This event is available to all regional residents and valued visitors in the Cape May area. Please remember that each donation of blood can help save up to three lives. Appointments for the blood drive are preferred and can be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by registering on-line at RedCrossBlood.org (enter sponsor code: Cape May City). Walk-ins will be accepted.