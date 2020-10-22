Cape Tech students erect osprey nest for NJ Osprey Project

CREST HAVEN — Anticipation and excitement were rising in early October for Cape Tech students in the Natural Science Technology class. Hanna Toft, Natural Science Technology teacher and FFA advisor, shared, “The perfect tide to complete our project is approaching.” On Oct. 9, Toft gathered the students, equipment, materials and boat to go into the local saltmarsh and install a new osprey plaftform for the local wildlife.

The Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ contacted Toft and a few other volunteers regarding their NJ Osprey Project. According to Toft, the class patrols the local area for osprey data. It was a match, and they agreed to do it. The team volunteered to install a left over nest and platform from a remaining National FFA Organization grant. The CTE (Career/Technical Education) areas that participated in this interdisciplinary project included AgriScience & Horticulture, Carpentry & Property Management, Communication Arts, and Natural Science. The teams worked together to successfully install the osprey platform to sustain local habitat that has been impacted by dredging.

Toft said, “We are trying to help restore nesting habitat for our local wildlife. “ She hopes this real-world experience encourages students to be more aware of local wildlife and ways to protect them and their habitat.”

For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit www.capemaytech.com.